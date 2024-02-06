All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 25, 2018

Green bean casserole inventor Dorcas Reilly dies at 92 in N. Jersey

HADDONFIELD, N.J. -- The woman who created a Thanksgiving staple enjoyed by millions -- the green bean casserole -- has died at age 92. Dorcas Reilly died Oct. 15 of Alzheimer's disease, said Ken Tomlinson of the Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Haddonfield, New Jersey...

By SHAWN MARSH ~ Associated Press
A green bean cassorole sits in the foreground as Dorcas Reilly prepares another at the Campbell Soup Co. corporate kitchen in Camden, New Jersey. Reilly died Oct. 15. She was a Campbell Soup kitchen supervisor in 1955 when she combined green beans and cream of mushroom soup, topped with crunchy fried onions.
A green bean cassorole sits in the foreground as Dorcas Reilly prepares another at the Campbell Soup Co. corporate kitchen in Camden, New Jersey. Reilly died Oct. 15. She was a Campbell Soup kitchen supervisor in 1955 when she combined green beans and cream of mushroom soup, topped with crunchy fried onions.Mel Evans ~ Associated Press

HADDONFIELD, N.J. -- The woman who created a Thanksgiving staple enjoyed by millions -- the green bean casserole -- has died at age 92.

Dorcas Reilly died Oct. 15 of Alzheimer's disease, said Ken Tomlinson of the Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Campbell Soup officials said the New Jersey resident was the driving force behind the popular dish, made with green beans and cream of mushroom soup and topped with crunchy fried onions. The company said it is the most popular recipe ever to come out of its corporate kitchen.

The recipe's website got 2.7 million visits during last year's holidays, the company said.

The original recipe card was donated to the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2002.

"Dorcas was an incredible woman, whose legacy will live on for years to come. She will be missed by her Campbell colleagues and all those who were impacted by her creativity and generous spirit," the company said in a statement.

Reilly was a Campbell Soup kitchen supervisor in 1955 when she combined the ingredients of the now-legendary green bean casserole for an Associated Press feature.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In a 2005 AP interview marking the recipe's 50th anniversary, Reilly said she didn't remember having a hand in it because the dish was among hundreds created during her time at Campbell's. She also helped create a tomato soup meatloaf, a tuna noodle casserole and Sloppy Joe-like "souperburgers."

The recipe is still a fixture on soup-can labels and television commercials. And Reilly said she always kept the ingredients for the casserole on hand in her home -- just in case someone asked her to whip one up.

Reilly also noted whenever the company held recipe contests, she would typically see "homemade" variations of the soup-can recipe for the casserole.

"It would be Aunt Suzy's or Grandma's," she said.

Campbell's officials have said consumers often tell them practically anyone -- even novices or bad cooks -- can make a green bean casserole because it's so easy to prepare.

Reilly worked for Campbell's on and off between the late 1940s and 1988, when she retired as manager of the Campbell's kitchen.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas, and a son and daughter. A service will be held Saturday in Haddonfield.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy