Greek Revival home tells story of family's history

In 1867, German immigrant George Christian Thilenius bought a 9.56-acre plot of land for $1,000 in Cape Girardeau to build a home for his family. Nearly 150 years later, his family still lives there.

Julia Jones lives in the house with her husband, Mike Jones, and the youngest of her three sisters. Jones recently retired as director of parks and recreation for the City of Cape Girardeau. She and her sisters' great-great grandfather Thilenius completed the house in 1873.

Ask Julia Jones anything about her family's home, and she will recite a full history on it.

Take, for example, metal stencils that hang in the den of her two-and-a-half story Greek Revival house.

"My great-great grandfather had the first wine, soda pop and cider manufacturing business in Cape Girardeau," she said. "They would've put these stencils on crates and painted over them so their logo would be on the box."

Antique furniture decorates one of the Longview house's six bedrooms. Monica Obradovic ~ Southeast Missourian

Thilenius started multiple businesses, including Cape City Bottling Works and Cape City Roller Mill -- a once world-renown flour mill that's now a Southeast Missouri State University parking lot on Broadway.

Thilenius immigrated to the United States from Germany as a young boy. From 1867 to 1873, he served as mayor of Cape Girardeau.

Before building his house, Thilenius constructed a winery on his land. Though, all that remains of the winery today is an underground wine cellar on a neighbor's property.

Once his winery was in full production, Thilenius turned his attention to building his house.

His descendants now refer to the house as "Longview" because of a magnificent view on the west side of the property. The house sits at the top of the second highest elevation in Cape Girardeau. Jones imagines her great-great grandfather chose the spot for a home because of the expansive view.