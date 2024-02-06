Greek Revival home tells story of family's history

In 1867, German immigrant George Christian Thilenius bought a 9.56-acre plot of land for $1,000 in Cape Girardeau to build a home for his family. Nearly 150 years later, his family still lives there.
Julia Jones lives in the house with her husband, Mike Jones, and the youngest of her three sisters. Jones recently retired as director of parks and recreation for the City of Cape Girardeau. She and her sisters' great-great grandfather Thilenius completed the house in 1873.
Ask Julia Jones anything about her family's home, and she will recite a full history on it.
Take, for example, metal stencils that hang in the den of her two-and-a-half story Greek Revival house.
"My great-great grandfather had the first wine, soda pop and cider manufacturing business in Cape Girardeau," she said. "They would've put these stencils on crates and painted over them so their logo would be on the box."
Thilenius started multiple businesses, including Cape City Bottling Works and Cape City Roller Mill -- a once world-renown flour mill that's now a Southeast Missouri State University parking lot on Broadway.
Thilenius immigrated to the United States from Germany as a young boy. From 1867 to 1873, he served as mayor of Cape Girardeau.
Before building his house, Thilenius constructed a winery on his land. Though, all that remains of the winery today is an underground wine cellar on a neighbor's property.
Once his winery was in full production, Thilenius turned his attention to building his house.
His descendants now refer to the house as "Longview" because of a magnificent view on the west side of the property. The house sits at the top of the second highest elevation in Cape Girardeau. Jones imagines her great-great grandfather chose the spot for a home because of the expansive view.
Long before the house belonged to Julia Jones and her sisters, the land Longview now sits on was an artillery battery during the Civil War. Thilenius was a Union colonel and held gun and canon practices at the site.
Since the house's construction, each generation of the family has left its own mark. Julia Jones and her husband repurposed old bricks found on the property into garden paths. Her mother, Marjorie Thompson, kept and curated much of the family's historic memorabilia.
Thompson ran the Cape River Heritage Museum for several years before her passing in 2011. It's thanks to Thompson's archiving that so much of the house's history remains known today. She was instrumental in getting it placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
Place cards, paper notes and labels detail specifics on family heirlooms placed throughout the house. In one of the house's six bedrooms, Thompson laid on display tokens from her grandmother's wedding in 1885. The bride and groom's wedding clothes hang in a guest bedroom as if they're waiting to be worn any day soon.
Toys from each generation of the family's childhoods fill an entire bedroom on the top floor. One doll dates back to the Thilenius family's departure from Germany.
All the storing, recording and documenting is just part of being German, according to Jones.
"Germans save everything," Julia Jones said while opening a vase containing her great-great grandmother's hair.
With her family's history laid before her every day, does she ever feel like she lives in a museum?
"It is a museum," she said.
