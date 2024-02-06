Grecian Steakhouse: Great spot to get your gyro fix

It was bittersweet when Zoi's Gyros closed it's doors a couple of months ago. I was one of many who braved the long lines for a final bon voyage buy. Then, as it always does, life went on without much more thought about gyros.

Until last week, that is, when my mind signaled I was in need of a gyro fix. It felt like craving Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday night — a rush of excitement followed by a quick let down. We always want what we can't have, right? I immediately began to brainstorm possible alternatives but nothing sounded enticing.

Then, the stars must have aligned because I found myself driving past Grecian Steakhouse and remembered being told they have amazing gyros. I turned Big Red around, parked and found myself smack-dab in front of a banner advertising a Gyro Special (gyro, fries and ice cream) for less than $10. This was too good to be true. Delicious and affordable? There had to be a catch.