Grecian Steakhouse: Great spot to get your gyro fix

It was bittersweet when Zoi's Gyros closed it's doors a couple of months ago. I was one of many who braved the long lines for a final bon voyage buy. Then, as it always does, life went on without much more thought about gyros.
Until last week, that is, when my mind signaled I was in need of a gyro fix. It felt like craving Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday night — a rush of excitement followed by a quick let down. We always want what we can't have, right? I immediately began to brainstorm possible alternatives but nothing sounded enticing.
Then, the stars must have aligned because I found myself driving past Grecian Steakhouse and remembered being told they have amazing gyros. I turned Big Red around, parked and found myself smack-dab in front of a banner advertising a Gyro Special (gyro, fries and ice cream) for less than $10. This was too good to be true. Delicious and affordable? There had to be a catch.
I was greeted with a huge friendly smile, seated and placed my order within five minutes of entering the restaurant. I sipped on a glass of ice-cold Pepsi as I scrolled through my phone, and before I knew it my server cheerfully returned with an enormous platter piled high with thick, golden steak-cut fries alongside a hefty gyro with a side of tzatziki sauce ... and more smiles.
What is there to say? It was a sight for sore eyes, tantalizing on the taste buds, and satiating for the stomach topped off with the best service around.
If you've felt a little hole in your gyro-loving heart lately and need a new place to get your fix, Grecian Steakhouse, 2013 Independence St., has just what you're looking for — no catch.
