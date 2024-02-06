Great women, great men, great parents

Mother's Day was several weeks ago, and then a week ago or so was Father's Day. They're great days when we can celebrate those who helped raise us. Being a parent is more than just having a baby. Matter of fact, it's a lot more. We have had several mother cats that would birth babies and end up killing them because they were either stupid or just poor mothers. One I remember would move her babies about every day. She would move them around in the shop and then move them outside on the ground. She would actually move them outside in the rain and then she would go in the shop out of the rain.

Just because you can birth a baby doesn't make one a mom. Or then just because one can sire a child doesn't make you a dad. I've known guys who had kids strung all over creation and they could care less. Not real father material.

For me real mothers and fathers raise the child up to be a responsible member of society. They are there when the baby is learning to walk and talk. They are there when the child goes to school for the first time. They are there at their baptism and dedication. They are there to help them grow from childhood into adulthood. They are there to see that they go to church. Maybe train them how to be respectful of their elders. There are times when one, and on rare occasions, both parents have to be gone for a multitude of reasons. Maybe service in the military. Maybe jobs that require travel. One-parent households are definitely not ideal. They can be done, and the adults raised in one-parent homes can excel, but it isn't ideal.

I was raised in a two-parent home. Mom and Dad were both getting along in years when Mick and I showed up. Dad was pushing 50 and Mom was pushing 40. They had already raised two girls, so my parents probably raised us like grandkids. As a matter of fact, I have nephews and nieces who are close to my age. Both my sisters helped raise us, and the way I've heard it is they spoiled us along the way.

But Mom and Dad were good parents. Probably darn good parents. Dad smoked until he had a heart attack, and Mom never did. Dad would occasionally drink half a beer and dump out the rest. Both of them loved their coffee and homemade cooking. Both of them were workers, but at the same time both of them knew how to have a good time. By a good time I don't mean hit the bars and drink and be stupid. A good time was going to Buck Night at the drive-in theater in Ogallala. We'd go eat at the little Dairy Queen and then to the movie. A good time was going to some creek and enjoying the day. It might be going to some lake and catching a mess of fish. It might be to drive to a relative's or friend's to visit.