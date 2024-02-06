Great parents for Jayce

While most seniors spend their retirement years relaxing, Carl and Donna Holmes are spending theirs raising their great-grandson, Jayce. Across an age difference of 65 years, Carl, 70, and his wife Donna, 65, care for Jayce, 5, who lost his mother to the opioid epidemic about two years ago.

"Our world is now centered around him," Donna said. "We don't go out to dinner, we don't go out to movies, we don't do anything unless Jayce is included."

In place of what should be a mother-son relationship, Jayce has Carl and Donna. He calls the two "PaPaw" and "NaNa" respectfully.

The couple, who were originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently moved to Jackson to be closer to Carl's family.

"We brought him home from the hospital and it was a challenge," Donna said. "I never had children of my own, and Carl had children a long, long time ago. But we do the best we can, and he's such a joy."

Carl Holmes looks at his great-grandson Jayce Holmes, 5, as he shuts his truck door after strapping Jayce in on their way to get haircuts Tuesday in Jackson.

Jayce's mother, Daisha, was Carl's granddaughter. Daisha found herself caught in the growing opioid epidemic and overdosed and died when Jayce was 3 years old. Daisha's mother and Carl's daughter, Val, passed away of cancer and was also not around to care for Jayce.

While Carl focuses on raising his great-grandson, the situation that brought them together in this unconventional father-son dynamic isn't far from his mind.

"I hate it because it's like [the drugs] robbed him," Carl said. "They took his mom and everything that they would have been and could have been. And he [doesn't] know the difference, but eventually he will, and what kind of person is that going to make out of him? Hopefully we will teach him enough love that he can just go on with his life."