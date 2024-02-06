Great parents for Jayce

While most seniors spend their retirement years relaxing, Carl and Donna Holmes are spending theirs raising their great-grandson, Jayce. Across an age difference of 65 years, Carl, 70, and his wife Donna, 65, care for Jayce, 5, who lost his mother to the opioid epidemic about two years ago.
"Our world is now centered around him," Donna said. "We don't go out to dinner, we don't go out to movies, we don't do anything unless Jayce is included."
In place of what should be a mother-son relationship, Jayce has Carl and Donna. He calls the two "PaPaw" and "NaNa" respectfully.
The couple, who were originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently moved to Jackson to be closer to Carl's family.
"We brought him home from the hospital and it was a challenge," Donna said. "I never had children of my own, and Carl had children a long, long time ago. But we do the best we can, and he's such a joy."
Jayce's mother, Daisha, was Carl's granddaughter. Daisha found herself caught in the growing opioid epidemic and overdosed and died when Jayce was 3 years old. Daisha's mother and Carl's daughter, Val, passed away of cancer and was also not around to care for Jayce.
While Carl focuses on raising his great-grandson, the situation that brought them together in this unconventional father-son dynamic isn't far from his mind.
"I hate it because it's like [the drugs] robbed him," Carl said. "They took his mom and everything that they would have been and could have been. And he [doesn't] know the difference, but eventually he will, and what kind of person is that going to make out of him? Hopefully we will teach him enough love that he can just go on with his life."
Carl acknowledges that being a senior and raising a child is very different than when he was raising his own kids.
"I just wish I had the energy I used to so I could do more playing ball or things like that," Carl said.
Some of Jayce's favorite things to do with PaPaw are playing catch and basketball, riding Carl's motorcycle and watching a variety of different shows and movies.
Jayce's short attention has snagged him the nickname "Wiggle Worm" and taught Carl -- and Donna -- how to find patience.
"I actually prayed to (find) the wisdom to know what to say when I'm losing my patience," Carl said. "Give me patience and give me the words to try to touch him and him to understand. You don't want to have to be hollering at him all the time ... because he can't help it."
Carl said once he and Donna are no longer physically able to care for Jayce, other family in Jackson will step in and be his caregiver, which is something that "eased that burden of if something happens to one of us, what's going to happen to the little fella."
"Just like when we got him, I didn't want him to have to go to somebody that didn't even know him and we may never get to see him again; I didn't want that," Carl said. "He deserved love just like everybody does."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.