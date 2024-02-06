Great art is not an enemy of the climate

Climate activists have found a new target -- the greatest masterpieces in the history of Western art.

Heretofore, no one thought that Claude Monet's "Haystacks" -- a sublime series studying the changes in light and color on haystacks in a field -- or Vincent Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" -- a painting that is instantly recognizable and forever associated these flowers with the troubled artist -- had harmed anyone, let alone had anything to do with the alleged climate emergency.

But that was before activists showed up at museums to splatter these works with tomato soup or mashed potatoes, part of a trend of protests directed at some of the most recognizable works in the Western artistic canon.

The actions are a new low, which is saying something. The level of childishness involved makes Greta Thunberg look prudent and statesmanlike by comparison.

Fortunately, museums have had the forethought to idiot-proof their major works with special protective glass. The activists say they don't seek to harm the art, although they are not people one would naturally nominate to make fine-grained decisions about the consequences of their stunts involving spray paint, glue and foodstuffs in close proximity to delicate, priceless treasures.

Margaret Klein Salamon, the executive director of the Climate Emergency Fund, told Buzzfeed News that the protests only make sense because the activists are thinking things are "so bad that I'm gonna do this crazy thing and glue myself to a painting or a frame."

In other words, they are channeling the famous line from Otter in the movie "Animal House" -- "this situation absolutely requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody's part."

It's not the Taliban blowing up the Bamiyan Buddha statues, but the nihilistic spirit is the same.