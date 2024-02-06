Grandpa called it horsemint

By Aaron Horrell
I found this wonderful native wildflower blooming in a brushy weed patch in Scott County, Missouri. The bloom, which reminded me of a small king's crown, was at the top of the approximately 3-1/2 feet tall plant.
Grandpa called this flower "horsemint." It is also called bee balm, monarda and wild bergamot. Any of these names will work in identifying this North American wildflower which blooms in various sizes and light to dark shades of pinks and lavender throughout its wide range.
This is a common flower in a group of wildflowers called mints. In Southeast Missouri horsemint begins blooming in June and continues through summer.
