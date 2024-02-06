Graduate not allowed native regalia despite state law

KALISPELL, Mont. -- Administrators at a northwestern Montana high school have apologized after a graduate was prevented from wearing a mortarboard decorated with Native American regalia 42 days after the governor signed a law allowing students to do just that.

Flathead High School principal Peter Fusaro released a statement Monday apologizing to Zephrey Holloway and his family, including his grandmother, who painted a headdress on the cap for Holloway's June 2 commencement ceremony.

School district policy prohibits the use of "tape, glitter, leis, bouquets or any other type of adornments" on caps and gowns, Fusaro wrote.

Flathead High has allowed students to wear tribal regalia and objects of cultural significance in the past, but decorations were not allowed on caps.

In Holloway's case, Fusaro wrote, the school policy was applied in error.

Muriel Winnier says her son even showed the administrator the language of the new law, which was signed by Gov. Steve Bullock on April 21.