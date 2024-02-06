Grace Coffee + Cafe: Keep being you

If you've driven past 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, you may have noticed a bright cheerful business with the phrase "Different is Good" emblazoned in large letters across the length of the building. Just in case you have any doubts about their commitment to welcoming and celebrating everyone, the phrase is repeated on an interior wall for emphasis.

Different is good.

The little gem on the corner formerly known as "Zoi's Gyros" has been completely renovated, redecorated and officially named Grace Coffee + Cafe.

Grace was created by a local not-for-profit organization, Graceful Opportunities, and every purchase helps support its mission to create employment opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. You read that right, every time you stop by Grace for breakfast, lunch or your favorite drink, you are helping to fund a charity while sending a message of love and inclusivity. That is a steal of a deal on top of a menu already stocked with affordable options.

They open their doors bright and early at 6 a.m., which is perfect for me because it allows plenty of time to savor the flavors free from worry of getting mixed up in the morning hustle and bustle.

The drive-through was great for my usual, a toasted asiago bagel and coffee on the go, but last Saturday I finally stopped in to truly experience all they have to offer, and I am grateful I did.

Coffee, check. Food, check. Friendly service, check. Low prices, check. They even have an area where you can purchase your own Grace gear.

I ordered an over-easy egg, hashbrowns, a coffee with cream and sugar and then selected a corner table to work, read and occasionally take in the atmosphere around me. As I relaxed into the rhythm of happy customers coming and going, a customer staked claim to a nearby table. He ordered a drink, but after it was served, he returned to the counter.

Baked sweets are available near the register. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

This is the wrong drink.

No, that is what you ordered.

No, it is the wrong drink.

Blink. Blink. Blink. Blink.

I was emotionally invested in the interaction. How would strife be handled in a place called the Grace Cafe? Is it OK to complain about your order? Surely people seeking to support individuals with developmental disabilities would show grace in a such a situation. I mean, you don't return Girl Scout cookies because they're broken, do you? Shouldn't we give the benefit of the doubt and move on? Or, maybe everyone just wants to do their best and be treated like everyone else?

What did you order?