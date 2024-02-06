Grace Coffee + Cafe: Keep being you

If you've driven past 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, you may have noticed a bright cheerful business with the phrase "Different is Good" emblazoned in large letters across the length of the building. Just in case you have any doubts about their commitment to welcoming and celebrating everyone, the phrase is repeated on an interior wall for emphasis.
Different is good.
The little gem on the corner formerly known as "Zoi's Gyros" has been completely renovated, redecorated and officially named Grace Coffee + Cafe.
Grace was created by a local not-for-profit organization, Graceful Opportunities, and every purchase helps support its mission to create employment opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. You read that right, every time you stop by Grace for breakfast, lunch or your favorite drink, you are helping to fund a charity while sending a message of love and inclusivity. That is a steal of a deal on top of a menu already stocked with affordable options.
They open their doors bright and early at 6 a.m., which is perfect for me because it allows plenty of time to savor the flavors free from worry of getting mixed up in the morning hustle and bustle.
The drive-through was great for my usual, a toasted asiago bagel and coffee on the go, but last Saturday I finally stopped in to truly experience all they have to offer, and I am grateful I did.
Coffee, check. Food, check. Friendly service, check. Low prices, check. They even have an area where you can purchase your own Grace gear.
I ordered an over-easy egg, hashbrowns, a coffee with cream and sugar and then selected a corner table to work, read and occasionally take in the atmosphere around me. As I relaxed into the rhythm of happy customers coming and going, a customer staked claim to a nearby table. He ordered a drink, but after it was served, he returned to the counter.
This is the wrong drink.
No, that is what you ordered.
No, it is the wrong drink.
Blink. Blink. Blink. Blink.
I was emotionally invested in the interaction. How would strife be handled in a place called the Grace Cafe? Is it OK to complain about your order? Surely people seeking to support individuals with developmental disabilities would show grace in a such a situation. I mean, you don't return Girl Scout cookies because they're broken, do you? Shouldn't we give the benefit of the doubt and move on? Or, maybe everyone just wants to do their best and be treated like everyone else?
What did you order?
I ordered a ... but this is a ...
Oh. Okay. Sorry about that.
No problem, we all make mistakes.
What? That was it? That was it. No raised voices. No attitudes. No Karen-esque tirades. No grumbling out of earshot (that I'm aware of). Minimizing or downplaying. I wondered if the customer had really been served the wrong drink or whether he had been confused. They say the customer is always right, but we know that isn't always true. I was breaking down the interaction with more intensity than a high school football coach watching film on a Sunday. Then, my food arrived.
A mountain of scrambled eggs.
A plain bagel.
A plate of hashbrowns.
I smiled. I see what you did there, God. I laughed to myself. I laughed at myself. I laughed at all of us. It wasn't exactly what I ordered, but still all things I liked. Hard to go wrong with eggs, bread and fried potatoes.
We all make mistakes.
Isn't it funny how easily we show grace and celebrate "different" when we know a circumstance, ailment or disability exists? Then we pat ourselves on the backs for being "good people". If that scene had played out anywhere else, would the outcome have been the same? Would I have been able include it in my column without being skewered? If some online comments are any indication, the answer is "no".
Maybe, if we committed to celebrating and welcoming "different" in all the various spaces we live our lives, the world would automatically begin to feel safe and welcoming for everyone. That's the goal, isn't it?
In the meantime, we have a beautiful place called Grace Coffee + Cafe to fill our tummy's, feed our souls and remind us to give grace to ourselves and others all day every day.
Different is Good. Keep being you.