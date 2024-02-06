Gospel shoes

We have discussed the belt of truth and the breastplate of righteousness. The third piece of equipment Paul instructs us to put on is "shoes for your feet, having put on the readiness given by the gospel of peace." Ephesians 6:15. The idea behind the shoes is the ability to stand firm and not be moved. The Roman soldiers wore sandals with metal spikes. There are some historical sites where the indentions from these shoes remain. Can you imagine how intimidating it must have been to hear a multitude of Roman soldiers marching in your direction? I would imagine it would have been difficult to push these soldiers back as they dug into the ground with a firm stance.

When I was in college, I worked at a sporting goods store. Most of my time was spent selling shoes for various sports and activities. I remember a lady asked me if she bought aerobic shoes if she could wear them casually to go shopping. I told her if she purchased the shoes, she could wear them wherever she liked. I was joking of course. Although some types of shoes can be worn daily, others are only good for specific functions.

Snowshoes and flippers would look weird if not worn in the proper context. Some people work in environments that require steel-toed shoes for safety. If you are watching the Olympics, you may notice different types of footwear at different events. The right shoes give an advantage, and the wrong shoes could result in poor performance or injury. The Apostle Paul is setting the context for spiritual warfare and is using a practical illustration to teach principles that will help us to overcome adversity. Without the proper footing, it would be easy to be pushed around.

We understand the need to get along with people from different perspectives and backgrounds. However, if a person is not firmly convinced that his or her religious convictions are based on facts and not mere feelings, that person cannot be expected to take a stand. History teaches us that people who hold to Christianity are not easily persuaded to turn from their faith. Consider the Christian martyrs. It was not that long ago that we saw men lined up to be beheaded by terrorists. Someone once said that people are not willing to die for what they believe to be a lie.