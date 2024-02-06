Gordon Ramsay gets his hands dirty for new travel food show

NEW YORK -- For his latest TV show, famed chef Gordon Ramsay has definitely left the comforting familiarity of his kitchens.

On "Uncharted," Ramsay visits global destinations to explore flavors far from routine. He eats guinea pig in Peru, fishes for eel with his bare hands to make a Maori dish in New Zealand and forages for hearts of palm in Morocco.

After spending a week learning about the ingredients, Ramsay ends each hour-long show with a cooking competition, pitting himself against a local chef. Think of it like Anthony Bourdain crossed with Bear Grylls and then add some "Top Chef."

Ramsay, who is also a host on Fox's "MasterChef," told The Associated Press about being a fish out of water for once and how kitchens are changing.

AP: For the new show, you're climbing trees, fishing for eels and rappelling down cliffs. Are you having fun?

Ramsay: I'm definitely having fun. It's an extraordinary journey of discovery and peeling back those layers with cultures that in this ever-moving foodie world of London, New York and Paris don't tend to focus on what's going on with Maori cuisine. So it's traveling to great lengths to dig deep.

AP: A more humble side of you comes through. You aren't often out of your element, are you?

Ramsay: I find joy in being vulnerable, in a way. It's about gaining knowledge, and that's never left me in two and a half decades. There's a lot of chefs with one Michelin star, or two stars or even three stars that want everything perfect everywhere they go, and I'm the opposite. I want to go there and get stripped of those highfalutin accolades and become a local.

AP: What's it like to get up close and personal with the ingredients?

Ramsay: For the last two decades, I've spent thousands of hours in kitchens with produce arriving at my fingertips. So, to do the opposite and get straight to the source, it's actually been, to be honest, more of a therapeutic journey because I'm doing the opposite of what I've been doing for 20 years.