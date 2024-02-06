Google Pixel 3 phone aims to automate more daily tasks

NEW YORK -- There's not much about the physical details of Google's new Pixel 3 phone you can't find elsewhere. That bigger display and curved design? Apple and Samsung phones already have that.

But the Pixel doesn't intend to wow people with its hardware anyway. It's really a showcase for Google's latest advances in software, particularly in artificial intelligence.

Google wants to help you manage daily life, from screening unwanted phone calls to predicting what you'll type. The software underscores how Google is tapping its strengths in personalization -- and perhaps make money through ads in the process.

You get free services in exchange for letting Google deeper into your life. The Pixel isn't likely to work for anyone uncomfortable with that trade-off.

As impressive as Google's ambitions are, though, AI is still new at the job of saving us from meaningless tasks. That may not come until an eventual Pixel 9 or Pixel 13. The Pixel 3, out Thursday starting at about $800, is for those who can't wait.

Call screening

No doubt you've gotten an automated call from a telemarketer pitching lower interest rates or vacation shares. Google now lets you fight back with an automated response.

When a mystery call comes in, just hit "Screen call." Google's voice assistant takes over and asks for a name and purpose of the call. Transcribed responses appear in real time, so you can decide whether to pick up. You can even request more information by tapping buttons such as "Tell me more."

It's a good concept, though it's not clear it really saves time. You still need to follow the voice assistant's chatter; taking the call and hanging up would often be faster. Perhaps Google's assistant could one day handle all that for you without even ringing the phone, then decide based on the response whether to interrupt your game of "Fortnite."

But legitimate callers would still find this annoying. It didn't help that I kept tapping "I can't understand," forcing friends to repeat themselves over and over to a robot.

Text recognition

Point the camera at a business card, flyer or other printed text, and Google will try to extract phone numbers and addresses. It also works with QR and barcodes.

If this sounds familiar, it's because it is. Last year's Pixel phones had this Google Lens feature, while Samsung has a similar feature called Bixby Vision. The difference: Before, you had to tap something to activate a feature. Now it's automatic.