Retired Col. Michael Goodin, USAF, received the Patriot of the Month Award from the Nancy Hunter Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution during the VFW Post No. 3838 meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Presenting the award for valor and outstanding service to Goodin, a member of the VFW, is Commander Christine Dickman, retired from USNR, of the DAR. Goodin is the senior Serospace Science instructor at Cape Girardeau Central High School.