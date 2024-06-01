Good habits are learned

Marge and I have been working on our garden, so in the process we have been using our hoes and shovels and garden trowels and such. After I use any one of the tools, I like to clean the metal and the wood and get it almost spotless. Not totally spotless but close. I also may need to sharpen the edge and bring back that new feeling.

As I was getting our hoes and shovels and trowels clean, I got to thinking back in the 1970s in the Sandhills of Nebraska. Most of my life, I worked around cattle and horses and really enjoyed it. But an opportunity came along to work for a general contractor out of Arthur, Nebraska. I started to work for Ted Frye Construction. Ted did about everything. He installed 32- or 36-foot cattle stock tanks out in the middle of nowhere in the Sandhills. Or Ted would build you a house from the ground up. Ted did the dirt work, concrete work, brick laying, electrical installation, everything, except finish the drywall. That was the only thing Ted hired out.

When I first started working for Ted there were three of us, including Ted himself. His other hired hand was Don Lemmert. Don was about the age of Ted, and I’m guessing maybe 60 or so. Ted was about 6 foot, 7 or 8 inches tall, and Don was maybe 5 foot, 4 or 5 inches tall. A normal hammer is 16 ounces, and a framing hammer is 22 ounces. Don used a 12-ounce hammer for everything. He was short and wiry and maybe weighed 130 lbs. or so. He was pretty blunt, and he wasn’t afraid to tell you what was what.

Don and I and Ted were doing dirt work not too long after I started working for Ted. Don and I were on the shovels, and Ted was running the backhoe. I picked up a shovel to use and accidentally got Don’s shovel. I guess I figured a shovel was a shovel. Not the case! Don’s shovel was special. Don kept his shovel sharp and clean. Don kept the handle clean as well with a real light touch of oil on it. There wasn’t even a hint of anything on the shovel.