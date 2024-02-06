Children like to get dirty.

Children also like to blow things up.

What, then, could be better than letting children blow things up in the name of science while mixing up a batch of cheap, environmentally-friendly laundry detergent that will help get their clothes clean after a spring day spent playing in the dirt?

A bar of Ivory soap, a cup of washing soda, a half-cup of Borax and a little quality time with the munchkins will yield a batch of inexpensive, easy-to-make detergent.

Materials

Ingredients to make homemade laundry detergent. Laura Simon

1 bar of Ivory soap

1 c. washing soda

1/2 c. borax

Equipment

Large, microwave-safe plate

Quart canning jar

Unwrap the bar of Ivory soap, put it on the plate and nuke it in the microwave for about a minute. Tell the children to keep an eye on it.

As the soap heats, it will inflate. This is because Ivory soap is full of tiny air pockets. Moisture is trapped inside the air pockets; as it heats, it turns into steam and expands, causing the soap to inflate. It will look like a giant pile of shaving cream, but it's dry. At worst, it might expand beyond the edge of the plate and get a little soap on the sides of the microwave, which can be wiped off easily with a damp cloth.

Let the soap cool for a couple of minutes. The middle will stay hot longer than the outside, so be careful with it.

Once it's cool enough for little fingers to handle safely, let the children crumble the soap into powder. If any big chunks remain, they can go back into the microwave to be reheated until they inflate properly.