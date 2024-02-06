Gone in a day

Commonly called feltscale inky caps, these native mushrooms are evident in June and July in the eastern United States. Although a cluster like this one may exist for a few days before "melting" away, individual specimens will last only about one day.

The black ones at the top of this photo are wasting away into a nasty smelly ink. This mushroom grows only about 4 inches tall. It is beautiful in the middle six hours or so of its life, but it is not considered edible. One week after I took this photo, I returned, and there was almost no evidence they had been there.