Golf tournament benefits local hungry children

The Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament was held Aug. 19, at Dalhousie Golf Club. The turnout for this four-person scramble included more than 200 golfers and more than 20 volunteers. More than $160,000 was raised this year for community efforts to feed hungry children both regionally and locally with donations to food banks and feeding programs, including Clearwater Ministerial Alliance, Charleston Blue Jay Pantry, Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program, Jefferson Backpack Program, Jackson R-2 Power Packs and more.

Winners of the morning championship flight were sponsored by Metlife. Team members were Dave Morris, Kyle McMinn, Pete Buschbacher and Jared Brawner. Winners of the morning "A" flight were sponsored by Commerce Trust Company. Team members were Nick Burger, Tim Coad, Jim Riley and Cord Dombrowski. Winners of the morning "B" flight were sponsored by Richardet Floor Covering. Team members were Dave Richardet, Diane Richardet, Mel Kirn and Cindy Kirn. Men's Closest to the Pin winner was Tony Twidwell. Women's Closest to the Pin winner was Lucy Sullivan. Men's Long Drive winner was Gunnar Knudtson, and Women's Long Drive winner was Lucy Sullivan.