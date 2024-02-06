All sections
FeaturesApril 27, 2019

Goldenseal

I found this plant on a forested hillside under tall deciduous trees. The area was crowded with Christmas ferns and other woodland wildflowers such as purple trillium, Dutchman's breeches and ginger. My photo shows the unique leaves and flower of a plant called goldenseal

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

I found this plant on a forested hillside under tall deciduous trees. The area was crowded with Christmas ferns and other woodland wildflowers such as purple trillium, Dutchman's breeches and ginger.

My photo shows the unique leaves and flower of a plant called goldenseal.

This is a medicinal plant dating back to its use by Native American Indians who used its root rhizomes to ease stomach ailments. Goldenseal rhizomes are still used today as a medicinal additive. Because of over harvest in much of its range in North America, it is now listed federally and internationally as a threatened and endangered wild plant.

Today goldenseal is being commercially farmed, so it is probably not in danger of going extinct.

