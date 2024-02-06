My photo shows the unique leaves and flower of a plant called goldenseal.

This is a medicinal plant dating back to its use by Native American Indians who used its root rhizomes to ease stomach ailments. Goldenseal rhizomes are still used today as a medicinal additive. Because of over harvest in much of its range in North America, it is now listed federally and internationally as a threatened and endangered wild plant.

Today goldenseal is being commercially farmed, so it is probably not in danger of going extinct.