By Aaron Horrell
I found this plant on a forested hillside under tall deciduous trees. The area was crowded with Christmas ferns and other woodland wildflowers such as purple trillium, Dutchman's breeches and ginger.
My photo shows the unique leaves and flower of a plant called goldenseal.
This is a medicinal plant dating back to its use by Native American Indians who used its root rhizomes to ease stomach ailments. Goldenseal rhizomes are still used today as a medicinal additive. Because of over harvest in much of its range in North America, it is now listed federally and internationally as a threatened and endangered wild plant.
Today goldenseal is being commercially farmed, so it is probably not in danger of going extinct.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.