Going to the dogs

With the NCAA basketball tournament just around the corner, this newspaper is sponsoring an inventive promotion called Mutt Madness.

Mutt Madness, March Madness. A nice play on words.

Ergo, basketball and dogs are on my mind lately.

The Missouri presidential primary is this Tuesday.

Missouri's only occupant of the White House to-date, Harry Truman, famously said, "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog."

It is also to President Truman that these words are attributed: "Children and dogs are as necessary to the welfare of the country as Wall Street and the railroads."

Sounds like a dog lover to me.

After having recently attended the Power of Pawstivity event for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, the local charity revealed a statistic to patrons of the well-attended affair.

Over 90% of dogs in its care are saved while two-thirds of cats were spared being euthanized in 2018.

They'd like to save them all but with 3,000 new animals every year, the current facility won't yet support the goal of a no-kill shelter.

Maybe someday soon the objective will be realized.

My wife Lois and I are on board. We support no-kill with our thoughts and with our finances. We've had domestic animals for our entire marriage. We've always had cats. More recently we've had a dog. Our current canine, a black-mouthed cur named Sammy, is a good-hearted animal.

Sammy was trained by a prison inmate, part of the "Puppies for Parole" program of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The MDC reveals on its website that over 5,000 dogs trained by offenders have been adopted.