Going on retreat

We may choose to go on a retreat geared primarily to calmness, beauty and time to think, or we may need one that is slanted more toward God and the spiritual. Regardless of the purpose for which we're getting away, we have to take the time to search within. Film star, Grace Kelly said, "For one to have complete satisfaction from flowers you must have time to spend with them." One does not always need to get away to a different location, but, instead he may only want to retreat into his mind where he can experience peace and satisfaction. I liked watching the television show that showed real people, their places of retreat and their reasons for desiring to have one. They seemed to make it a high priority to have a place to get away from the city, that was full of business and clamor, to another location where they could sort out their lives, ask why they were here, why they were working and how to best be happy within their present life. Few people want to focus on only work, without enjoyment mixed in, with what one must do on a daily basis.

We can also participate in a spiritual retreat in many different ways. The most simple, is one where someone gathers spiritual materials, reads, watches church or spiritually related television shows and carves out time at home to become closer to God and sort out life. Many prefer to go away and pray, listen to various spiritual leaders and meditate. The atmosphere can bring a spirit of reflection, producing encouragement, calmness and consolation.

I performed more research into the subject of retreats in relationship to Christian Scripture. I found that the Bible contains many passages concerning the need for rest, and time alone, as we journey through life. Psalm 46:10, highlights the passage where Jesus tells his companions to, "Be still and know that I am God." If we noticed, the Psalm first says, "Be still." In Mark 6:31, Jesus encourages his apostles to, "Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest awhile. " For many were coming and they had no leisure, even to eat." They went away in a boat. This is another example of our need for rest and being by ourselves.

In spite of what kind of retreat we choose, everyone, with whom I've talked, has expressed the need for the time and opportunity to delve inside himself and see what's there--to ask for what he/she is living, and ask if the goals for which he/she is striving going to satisfy them in the end? Most of the individuals and families interviewed on the program had similar reasons for having a place of retreat--time alone with loved ones and with God, enjoying life and setting an example of the importance of retreat.