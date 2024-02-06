Reducing red meat intake is a good idea, but why?

Tracey Tripp is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Aging Matters in Cape Girardeau, and she says while there are conflicting studies, two things pop up time and time again.

"Lower intake of red, processed meats seems associated with lower risk for certain types of cancer, like colorectal cancer, and a lower risk for heart disease."

Tripp says family history of either or other risk factors, such as smoking or hypertension, diabetes or sedentary lifestyle, will increase the risk.

"Red meat has a high fat content," Tripp says. Processed meats like bacon, sausage, hot dogs or Vienna sausages have high sodium content and saturated fats, and nitrates.

"Hypertension and heart problems are associated with high sodium levels," she says.

But that's not to say red meat is "bad," Tripp says. "The whole thing is about moderation. It's not really about good and bad foods, just how often you choose them."

Tripp says minimizing processed meats is a good step, but it's not necessary to completely eliminate all red meat.

"People can have a moderate amount and have an overall healthful diet," she says.

Tripp says some people want to lower their red meat intake because of environmental concerns.

"The amount of resources it takes to grow feed for cattle, agricultural runoff, cattle themselves produce methane," she says. "Some people choose to not eat meat or to reduce intake for these reasons."