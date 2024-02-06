Reducing red meat intake is a good idea, but why?
Tracey Tripp is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Aging Matters in Cape Girardeau, and she says while there are conflicting studies, two things pop up time and time again.
"Lower intake of red, processed meats seems associated with lower risk for certain types of cancer, like colorectal cancer, and a lower risk for heart disease."
Tripp says family history of either or other risk factors, such as smoking or hypertension, diabetes or sedentary lifestyle, will increase the risk.
"Red meat has a high fat content," Tripp says. Processed meats like bacon, sausage, hot dogs or Vienna sausages have high sodium content and saturated fats, and nitrates.
"Hypertension and heart problems are associated with high sodium levels," she says.
But that's not to say red meat is "bad," Tripp says. "The whole thing is about moderation. It's not really about good and bad foods, just how often you choose them."
Tripp says minimizing processed meats is a good step, but it's not necessary to completely eliminate all red meat.
"People can have a moderate amount and have an overall healthful diet," she says.
Tripp says some people want to lower their red meat intake because of environmental concerns.
"The amount of resources it takes to grow feed for cattle, agricultural runoff, cattle themselves produce methane," she says. "Some people choose to not eat meat or to reduce intake for these reasons."
Recently, 2015 dietary guidelines for Americans were released, and Tripp says they are focusing more on overall eating pattern, not so much on specific foods or nutrients.
"Incorporate some red meat into that, make it part of an overall healthful dietary pattern," she says.
Normally, Tripp says, people who eat a lot of red meat get the bulk of their protein that way.
"There are other good sources, like chicken, turkey, fish and other seafood," she said, in addition to soy products, eggs, legumes and beans.
"Use a variety of protein sources, keep food more interesting," she says, adding, "Most of those are a lot lower in saturated fat and calories."
One way to keep red meat in the diet but cut down, Tripp says, is to change meal-planning strategies.
"Traditionally we plan our meals around an entree, which is usually meat," she says. Making a vegetable or grain dish the centerpiece and having meat as more of a supplemental dish is a good strategy.
To prepare red meat a little more healthfully, Tripp says, there are a lot of methods.
"Trimming visible fat from edges, choosing leaner cuts in general, both good ideas," she says. "Look for loin or round, which are leaner cuts generally. Those little streaks of white -- marbling, that's fat. That's what makes your T-bone tender and taste so good, but also adds calories and fat. Leaner cuts are generally less tender, but if you can marinate those usually at least 30 minutes, with some kind of oil and acid like vinegar, and herbs and flavor, that's also good."
Tripp says she's a fan of the "low and slow" method, with longer cooking times at a lower heat. Roasting meat or using a slow cooker is also good, she says.
"Be thoughtful about the process," she says.
Of reducing red meat intake, Tripp says, "There are a lot of benefits. This can open up different opportunities to try new things and experiment a little bit."
