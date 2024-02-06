Going beneath the surface

Imagine a duck, roving itself through the water. Above the surface, the duck is seemingly gliding, flawlessly; below the surface, its little feet are rapidly sifting through calm or crazy water, whether you can see it or not. This is the analogy Sheree Pursley gave when talking about her and her family's last decade of life, living with dwarfism.

In May of 2008, the life of Sheree and Greg Pursley changed in a way they never could have imagined. Izaac Pursley, now 10, joined his parents and big sister Evee-Kay, then two and a half, in the big, wide world. He was no average child, though -- Izaac was born with achondroplasia.

As simply described by Evee-Kay, now almost 13, achondroplasia is a shortening of the bone growth.

"As they grow, their torso is the same length as an average height person the same age as [them]," Evee-Kay said. "They have the same [amount of] muscle and tissue, but their bones are just shorter."

Achondroplasia is the most common form of the over 300 different types of dwarfisms, affecting 80 percent of little people. Of that statistic, 80 percent of achondroplastics have parents with average stature and the condition is a result of a mutation, according to myVMC.

Izaac Pursley, left, runs with the football while playing flag football with his peers April 19 in Jackson.

For the first eight years of his life, Izaac was considered to be on full life support and had undergone nearly 20 surgeries including a spinal stenosis surgery -- which took pressure off his brainstem, allowing him to suck and swallow without breathing food in -- and a tracheotomy, installed in March 2009 and surgically closed in August 2017. Once it was closed, Izaac was officially off life support.

"The calm after the storm," Sheree said about being able to live life a little more "normally" like the average family. "This is the party fun part."

Hope has been a cornerstone -- a foundation -- for the Pursleys.

"I realize that hope is different for everyone, but as long as you have hope, you can go on," Sheree said. "It's like when you wish upon a star. As long as he was alive, I had hope."

Sheree and Greg have done everything they can to make their lives, especially Izaac's, as "normal" as possible.

Izaac Pursley trails behind Angie Eifert and Evee-Kay Pursley while visiting the East Perry Community Fair Sept. 21 in Altenburg.

"As long as he was going to live, I was going to let him live," Sheree said.

Sheree said it's been a hard adjustment, going from fight or flight at the drop of a pin -- or in their case, at the seventh beep of Izaac's medical equipment -- but it's been a good adjustment. She said they're taking it one day at a time, but it's great to see both of their children together, living life.

"I don't even notice our family is different half the time," Evee-Kay said. "I forget."

Evee-Kay's childhood was not the "naÃ¯ve, blissful child years" that an average child more than likely grows up with, Sheree said about her daughter's childhood.

"She had to grow up faster," Greg said. "She understood the complexities of life at a really young age.