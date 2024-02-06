Wasson: God's chosen people

Have you considered how Christians are portrayed in sitcoms? In many TV shows and movies, pastors and priest are viewed as predators or con artists. Sometimes the religious characters are silly and awkward ignoramuses. Consultants are hired and painstaking efforts are taken to accurately portray various professions and fields of study. When it comes to religion or theology, there is little concern for accuracy.

It is apparent that Christians are one group for whom it is OK to stereotype and insult. With such characterizations and misrepresentations, it is no wonder that church goers often keep their faith a secret. They do not want to be ostracized, sued, or lose their jobs for holding traditional beliefs. Those who question such mistreatment are scolded and accused of being the source of the world's injustice. They are afraid to speak out in academic settings knowing their views will not be taken seriously.

Paul's first letter to the believers in Corinth explains that our beliefs about Jesus, his crucifixion and resurrection are foolish to non-Christians. He goes on to describe the kind of people God chooses to use.

In 1 Corinthians 1:26- 31, we read, "For consider your calling, brothers: not many of you were wise according to worldly standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are, so that no human being might boast in the presence of God. And because of him you are in Christ Jesus, who became to us wisdom from God, righteousness and sanctification and redemption, so that as it is written, 'Let the one who boasts, boast in the Lord.'"

As a pastor, I have spoken with many people who have the impression that they must clean up their lives before they can attend church. Others look at Christianity as a miserable life. They think a person has to give up everything that is fun or enjoyable in order to follow Jesus.