Wasson: God's chosen people

Have you considered how Christians are portrayed in sitcoms? In many TV shows and movies, pastors and priest are viewed as predators or con artists. Sometimes the religious characters are silly and awkward ignoramuses. Consultants are hired and painstaking efforts are taken to accurately portray various professions and fields of study. When it comes to religion or theology, there is little concern for accuracy.
It is apparent that Christians are one group for whom it is OK to stereotype and insult. With such characterizations and misrepresentations, it is no wonder that church goers often keep their faith a secret. They do not want to be ostracized, sued, or lose their jobs for holding traditional beliefs. Those who question such mistreatment are scolded and accused of being the source of the world's injustice. They are afraid to speak out in academic settings knowing their views will not be taken seriously.
Paul's first letter to the believers in Corinth explains that our beliefs about Jesus, his crucifixion and resurrection are foolish to non-Christians. He goes on to describe the kind of people God chooses to use.
In 1 Corinthians 1:26- 31, we read, "For consider your calling, brothers: not many of you were wise according to worldly standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are, so that no human being might boast in the presence of God. And because of him you are in Christ Jesus, who became to us wisdom from God, righteousness and sanctification and redemption, so that as it is written, 'Let the one who boasts, boast in the Lord.'"
As a pastor, I have spoken with many people who have the impression that they must clean up their lives before they can attend church. Others look at Christianity as a miserable life. They think a person has to give up everything that is fun or enjoyable in order to follow Jesus.
The other extreme is people who ignore the Bible and redefine who Jesus is and what he taught. A quick reading of the New Testament will quickly dispel any notion that Jesus is tolerant of sin or self-righteousness. Everyone needs salvation, both secular and religious people. No one is capable of cleaning up his or her life, and when we do sacrifice things for the sake of righteousness, we tend to get consumed with pride.
A lot of people have given up on faith too soon. They have a surface level of understanding, or they are relying on the faith of their relatives. It is when we realize that we need a Savior that we are able to be saved. We receive God's forgiveness and grace and we enter into a personal relationship with The Lord. When we pray, we have confidence that God hears us.
I am thankful for Paul's description of those who are called by God to follow Jesus. While I have known many brilliant Christian scholars, it is good to know that God accepts common people. We do not have to have all of the answers. What he desires from us is a childlike faith and humility.
Have you put your faith and trust in Jesus? You can be one of God's chosen people.
Shawn Wasson, D.Min., is the pastor of Bethany Baptist Church.