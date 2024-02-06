If you are like the people at Bethany Baptist Church, you are praying for Ukraine. Perhaps you are concerned that World War III has begun. Only time will tell. The Bible informs us that there will be difficult times on Earth during the last days. Each generation has its share of struggles. However, are hearts are broken as we consider the civilian casualties in Ukraine. Our prayer is that the Russian officials will have a change of heart.

Much damage has already been done and many lives have been lost on both sides of the conflict. Other nations are standing by wondering if and how they should respond. Many Americans do not want the United States military to get involved. Can peace be negotiated before many nations become mired in war? What if Vladimir Putin realizes that he made a mistake and asks for forgiveness? The Bible calls this action, "repentance."

What would it look like if Putin repented? The first thing that would happen is that he would withdraw his troops. Then the Ukrainians would cease fire. The war would end, but lives will still have been lost and damage will still have been done. There would be an expectation from world leaders that amends would be made. War crimes would still be punished.

If this world leader asks for forgiveness, but continues to invade Ukraine, would his words matter? He could say all the right things that would lead to peace and reconciliation, but nothing would change. The war would wage on. Everyone could pretend that the two nations were peacefully coexisting, but reality would tell a different story.

There are many people who claim to be religious, but their lives show no signs of repentance.

Sometimes when we refer to repentance, we will add the phrase, "with godly sorrow." That may seem redundant, but we want everyone to be sincere if they are really seeking God's forgiveness. No one is entitled to God's grace. It cannot be earned or deserved.