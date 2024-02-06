All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 9, 2020

God is simple

Recently, my parents were putting the screens in windows for summertime. A key piece that holds things together fell out into the flower bed below. I heard them struggling to find it and thought maybe I could lend some assistance, so I decided to go help them look. It was a little metal piece in a sea of tall green flower stems, and I asked God to help us find it. Within a couple minutes, I accidentally stepped on it...

Mia Pohlman avatar
Mia Pohlman

Recently, my parents were putting the screens in windows for summertime. A key piece that holds things together fell out into the flower bed below. I heard them struggling to find it and thought maybe I could lend some assistance, so I decided to go help them look. It was a little metal piece in a sea of tall green flower stems, and I asked God to help us find it. Within a couple minutes, I accidentally stepped on it.

Somehow, I am always amazed when my prayers are answered. I so easily forget how loved we are by God. God cares about anything that matters to us.

Fr. Jason Schumer says there are five attitudes that keep us from living in the freedom of God's goodness; it is clarifying to have these attitudes put into words and pointed out as frauds. They include quiet atheism, which undermines our confidence in God rather than allowing us to live from the deep belief that God is worthy of our confidence; hidden idolatry, which allows something other than God to hold our life together rather than allowing God to be the foundation and center; skepticism, which has us doubt God or explain good things away as something other than God when in reality it is God at work bringing about all good things; sophistication, which makes God and our relationship with God complicated rather than living from the truth that God is simple and makes our relationship with him simple; and distrust, which causes us to live out of mistrust of God rather than living out of the knowledge that we are deeply loved and taken care of by God.

Really, living in the freedom of God's goodness comes down to this: we can take God at God's word. We are God's Beloved. In the same way that someone who loves us wants to be with us and wants us to be happy, our God wants to be with us and wants us to be happy. When we invite God along for happenings in our lives throughout the day, of course God is going to come along and be there. He cares for us.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When we know and believe this, we are set free to be that same kind of blessing to others.

Recently I listened to a podcast about community and the ways we need each other. In it, Dr. Charles Mugisha mentioned that when we reach out to another, we bless their life. I think sometimes it can be easy to fear that by reaching out to others I am somehow going to burden them; I love the idea that the opposite is true. When we reach out in friendship to people, we bless. Love multiplies, and we each have so much to give; when we reach out in love, we become the blessing people pray for.

So, the invitation is this: if it's a good thought or desire that you have, act on it. We never know how these small things might impact someone and be a way that God loves them throughout their day.

Let's be simple like children who believe the words of those who love them. We can trust that God so wants to be with us. We can trust God.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy