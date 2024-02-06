God is generous

We serve the God who created every good thing, the God to whom everything belongs. And this God is willing to share with us. Even more than that, this God wants us to ask for grace and good things so he can bless us abundantly, deeply, richly.

The primacy of grace states that God always acts first. It is our role to cooperate with this grace by asking for it.

At a retreat I recently went on, Fr. Jason Schumer, vice-rector for Cardinal Glennon College and assistant professor of sacramental and liturgical theology at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, said that Christianity is about asking for the grace to be deepened within ourselves in order to receive more grace, so that we can give this abundant blessing more and more generously to others. Fr. Jason made the point that this receiving is not passive, however; rather, it's a turning of our sail to receive the grace that will move us where we need to go. We do that through prayer and through spending time with Jesus, by simply being with him.

Another of Fr. Jason's points that stuck out to me is this: God is simple. God does not manipulate us or tell us one thing only to do another. God is straightforward and leads with peace. We can trust God.

The core of anxiety, Fr. Jason said, is not believing or knowing how loved and how taken care of by God we are. We don't have to take for ourselves with God; we can ask in faith as children ask their parents for what they desire, and we can trust that our God will give us something good. Because, after all, which of us would give a child we loved something that couldn't nourish when they asked for something that could?

Let's stop trying to be so self-sufficient, figuring everything out and doing everything for ourselves. Instead, we can make a line from the Novena of Surrender to the Will of God our own prayer: "O Jesus, I surrender myself to you. Take care of everything!"