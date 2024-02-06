God hears your call

By Ellen Shuck

Her name was Reba. I met her in a restaurant as I settled in a private place inside the establishment. I usually choose comfortable padded chairs if they're available. As I eased into the soft, inviting seat, I smiled to the woman sitting at a table beside my chair. Reba was alone and quite friendly. My husband and I settled in to catch up on business matters. Although my husband fulfilled his mission, mine went by the wayside.

This was because Reba finished her meal and began a conversation. She felt the need to share her life's story with me. It was, indeed, an eye-opener and I received much insight from her. In comparison, my challenges and problems seemed too minute to mention. She had incurred lots of trauma and unbelievable happenings in her lifetime. We continued our conversation for a lengthy period of time.

Reba was so lively and inspiring, talking with her was well worth the time spent. She constantly mentioned the immense comfort she had received from her close relationship with God. I listened with awe. She told me she suffered much and worried much until she placed God first in her life. "Now," she said, "I don't worry about anything because I know that God loves me and He is always there. That's all I need." Reba related that her life had turned around since then. She had been married four times and had been badly beaten during her years. I was astounded by her amount of faith. It increased mine.

Her experience reminded me of the Bible scripture showing God's exceptional love for His people. "As Jesus was leaving Jericho, two blind men called out to him: 'Lord, son of David, have pity on us!'" (Matthew 20:29-34). They kept asking, believing he would answer them. Jesus healed them, indeed, because he loved them.