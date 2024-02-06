God hears your call

By Ellen Shuck
Her name was Reba. I met her in a restaurant as I settled in a private place inside the establishment. I usually choose comfortable padded chairs if they're available. As I eased into the soft, inviting seat, I smiled to the woman sitting at a table beside my chair. Reba was alone and quite friendly. My husband and I settled in to catch up on business matters. Although my husband fulfilled his mission, mine went by the wayside.
This was because Reba finished her meal and began a conversation. She felt the need to share her life's story with me. It was, indeed, an eye-opener and I received much insight from her. In comparison, my challenges and problems seemed too minute to mention. She had incurred lots of trauma and unbelievable happenings in her lifetime. We continued our conversation for a lengthy period of time.
Reba was so lively and inspiring, talking with her was well worth the time spent. She constantly mentioned the immense comfort she had received from her close relationship with God. I listened with awe. She told me she suffered much and worried much until she placed God first in her life. "Now," she said, "I don't worry about anything because I know that God loves me and He is always there. That's all I need." Reba related that her life had turned around since then. She had been married four times and had been badly beaten during her years. I was astounded by her amount of faith. It increased mine.
Her experience reminded me of the Bible scripture showing God's exceptional love for His people. "As Jesus was leaving Jericho, two blind men called out to him: 'Lord, son of David, have pity on us!'" (Matthew 20:29-34). They kept asking, believing he would answer them. Jesus healed them, indeed, because he loved them.
Everyone has needs, fears, aspirations and questions -- probably when we come to God most. The main criterion is we must believe his love is strong enough that he'll answer.
If you are away at college, tackling a new job, becoming a parent or facing a nursing home, you often feel lonely, scared and incompetent. You wonder why you attempted such a task. You beat yourself up emotionally and wonder what to do and with whom you should talk. "I pray," you say, "but I don't hear anything. I still feel like I'm in the middle of a turbulent sea paddling a canoe alone. If I could only internalize God's presence, I'd be OK."
An effective prayer when I need peace or help is the Jesus prayer. "Jesus Christ, have mercy on me, a sinner." I first didn't like to admit I'm a sinner -- but everyone is. The prayer isn't necessarily asking for the betterment of my soul: it's a plea for assistance. Admitting I'm a sinner humbles me before God, and I believe he's more likely to respond. My belief is what makes the difference. The prayer is always answered. If the reply isn't exactly for what I've petitioned, I still feel confident and peaceful because God knows what's best.
It takes practice, but if you can getaway often to a quiet place away from the noise of the world, dorm or workplace and be still, God will speak and soothe your anxiety. He'll speak to you through an insight, another person, a happening, something in nature or another avenue. But your prayer will be answered. Listen and watch for something different, or perhaps the same still applies. Nevertheless, although you may fail to see results until a future time, God hears your prayers and pleas and provides the answer that's best for your circumstance. It took years for Reba to figure out that God was her answer. What attracted her most was the knowledge that God's love was her mainstay. She began to absorb God's presence within her.
God heard Reba's call. He will hear yours, too.
