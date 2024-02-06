Gochisosama, Yuzu Izakaya, thank you for the meal!

Being exposed to different cultures is one of my favorite things to experience. And no surprise to anybody, one of my favorite ways to learn about a culture is through the cuisine. Now we all have the opportunity to experience a unique part of Japanese culture through a new restaurant in Cape Girardeau — Yuzu Izakaya.

Located at 424 Broadway in Scout Hall, Yuzu is small and recommends reservations, so I made mine. The venue is small and cozy, limited to 14 seats, but don't let that stop you. I never felt awkward or crowded.

I tried to do my homework before I ate there. I learned that yuzu is a citrus fruit from East Asia, known for its complex flavor. I also delved into the fascinating history of the Izakaya. An Izakaya is a kind of Japanese bar known to serve small plates along with the alcohol, often late into the night. In Japan, small plates ordered among a group are shared so that all can try the different dishes. Our Yuzu Izakaya in Cape could be experienced in a similar manner, but a select number of main dishes is also on the menu if you don't choose to share small plates.

I also looked up the menu online, and I'm afraid that if you didn't know it before, this is where I'm going to reveal that I am a nerd, or a dork, or whatever moniker you choose to use, I proudly claim them all. But the reason for my dorkiness is because offered on the menu was Katsudon, and my brain was telling me that I knew this word. And upon reading the description, of course I knew this word, because this is one of the dishes that is mentioned in anime, often. The cartoon characters from Japanese animations tend to go crazy for katsudon, which is translated in English subtitles as simply "pork cutlet". And now, for the first time in my life, I could experience this thing that made ancient warriors swoon and delicate girls fight a crowd to eat.

On the menu, katsudon is described as "rice topped with a deep-fried breaded pork cutlet, egg, vegetables and condiments," a very simple, pure and unassuming explanation. This, however, was the best dish I've had so far this year. It was indeed a breaded and fried pork cutlet on top, drizzled with beaten egg that wasn't quite cooked to a scrambled texture but left a little soft and creamy. This rich egg coated the pork cutlet, which was crunchy on the outside, tender and moist on the inside. It was topped with sauce/sauces that I couldn't identify because of ignorance, but there was a tang of almost alcohol, like when wine is used in cooking. There were slices of sweet onion, cooked soft but not soggy, still a little crunchy inside. And then the rice. I tried the pork first, of course, but it was the rice that surprised me. I half expected the rice to be, well, boring. And it really, really, was not. It was full of flavor, all the flavors — sweet, salty, sour — everything was present in this dish, balanced and lovely and filling. It was comfort in a bowl, and I realized why it was such a big deal in anime. I cannot recommend it enough.