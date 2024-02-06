Goals that count

By Rennie Phillips
It seems like sometime around Jan. 1 many people make resolutions of some kind or other. Many of these resolutions deal with losing a few pounds or exercising in one form or another. Some probably deal with a habit that they want to quit. Some of us don't make resolutions, but all of us want 2017 to be better than 2016. We want our lives to make a difference.
My grandparents came to Nebraska with very little, and when it was all said and done they ended up with a section of ground and a fine family. They raised a family of two boys and three girls who raised families as well. Both of them were well respected in the community. And I'd have to say they were successful. Both of them immigrated to the U.S., learned the English language and then became citizens. They were tough enough to settle in Nebraska and withstand the winters, varmints, bugs and the cold. Grandma crocheted a bunch of stuff and Grandpa built many a chimney and a cellar. Yes, they were a success.
I have known some really successful men in my life -- or should I say men who had acquired a good amount of possessions. They were rich. Some acted like they were rich and then some acted like a good old boy next door. If we asked a dozen people what comes to mind when you mention each of them probably the first comment will be they were rich or they owned a bunch of land. One might comment that they were a good horseman or a good cowboy.
Dad worked for Wally Farrar at some time, but I'm not sure when. If I had to guess it would have been in the 1920s or '30s. Wally married into a well-to-do family that had a lot of land, hundreds of sections. Every now and then Dad would want to go visit Wally, so we'd drive north of Arthur on up into Grant County to his place up there. When we got to his ranch Dad would ask where he was, so we'd go find him and they'd talk. Wally was successful in my opinion not because of what he had but because of who he was.
The Walton's who own Wal-Mart are hugely successful it would seem. I believe they are billionaires to say the least. And if you were to ask almost anyone if they were a success, the answer would be a definite yes. If I were asked I'd have to say probably yes. Several of our friends work at Wal-Mart and they seem to really enjoy it, but I've heard negative comments about how they treat their workers and the wages and the list goes on and on. When we look at the things we can measure they are a success. But what about those things we can't measure? What about their impact on mankind? What about the intangibles?
One that comes to mind is Mother Teresa. Mother Teresa was a missionary to Calcutta, India. Mother Teresa established the Missionaries of Charity in 1950 and it grew to around 4,500 religious sisters in 2012. As far as earthly possessions are concerned, she didn't have a dime. But as far as her influence on mankind, it was immeasurable. Few would disagree that she was a success. She was a success because of who she was and what she did, not because of earthly possessions.
When we were living in Nebraska, I worked for a general contractor who could virtually do anything. He built houses and barns from the ground up. He didn't have a college education nor even a high-school diploma, yet he was one of the smartest men I have ever known. Was he a success? I believe so, but not because of what he built or the projects he completed. I believe he was because of who he was and how he treated those around him. He was also a success because of what he was able to accomplish with the education and training that he had.
So how does one measure success? It probably all depends on who you ask. If you ask someone who places earthly possessions at the top of the list, then being a success can be measured by the wealth they accumulate. This success can be measured by their bank account or stock holdings or land they have acquired and on and on.
If one's success is measured by their impact on humanity, then the measurement of success is more subjective. Some things can be measured, like the discovery of some drug or vaccine. Maybe even the discovery of treatments for diseases. The same is true of those who have had a spiritual impact on mankind, like Billy Graham.
But there are millions of housewives and husbands and grandparents and teenagers who will never stand out in history. They will raise a family and provide for that family. Some will teach school, whether it be grade school or college. Some will perform a task for an hourly wage.
How I would measure success is really quite simple. Are they using the gifts and talents that God gave them? Did they make the most of the talents and gifts that God gave them?
The goal for me is to be the person that I have been called to be. All of us could have done better in the past, but that's the past. Let's just strive to be that person who God has called us to be this coming year.
