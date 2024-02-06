Goals are worth setting for our physical, spiritual health

It is hard to believe we are ready to welcome the year 2020. As we approach the New Year, I wonder how many people made bold and courageous plans five or so years ago that were to be met by the year 2020. My guess is that many of those plans and goals were not obtained. Let me ask a question, if you set a goal and you fall short of that goal, are you a failure? Is it better to just sit back and put no effort into anything for fear that it may not pay off in the end? I think the Bible speaks to us about setting goals in Philippians 3:12-14:

"Not that I have already obtained this or am already perfect, but I press on to make it my own, because Christ Jesus has made me his own. Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus."

I am convinced that it is better to set a goal and fall short than it is to coast through life. I was thinking about the subject of New Year's resolutions. Every year, I resolve to lose weight, and I finally put in a serious effort in 2019. Thankfully, I did not have a health crisis. As a matter of fact it was the avoidance of such that motivated me in the first place. I met with a group of my mentors in San Diego, California in April. Most of those pastors are about 10 to 15 years older than I am. Some have been battling health conditions associated with high stress levels that ministers face. They have emphasized, over the years, that we need to take care of ourselves so that we may serve others well.