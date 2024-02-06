Go to church with a purpose

These have been challenging times for churches. Recently, the weather forced us to cancel services at Bethany Baptist Church. Our parking lot is a great place to go sledding, but not for parking when there is ice or snow. The elderly members are committed to church attendance, so they will not stay home unless we cancel the services. This is for safety like it was with COVID-19. Now there is a vaccine, and it is time to get back to church.

There are many factors preventing people from attending church besides the above risks. Many people do not see a purpose for organized religion. Others may not have found the right church for them or their family. I know of some individuals who became disillusioned by immoral leaders or conflict within a church. They have difficulty trusting another leader or congregation. A lot of people get out of the habit, and it is easier to sleep in on Sunday mornings -- unless they have to go to work.

Church has been a vital part of my life since I made a commitment to Jesus as my Savior as a 12-year-old. This past year is the most I have missed church since then. I have heard many people praise online worship, but there is much more to a church than listening to a speaker or music. Many authors, such as Rick Warren, have identified at least five purposes of a local church. I believe all Christian congregations need to see to it that they are fulfilling these purposes. Most of us can use improvement in some if not all these areas.

First, worship is a purpose of a church (these are not ranked in a particular order). When we speak of online worship, we may mean different things. I know some people listen to the sermon while they are doing other things. True worship is expressing our adoration and praise to God. We are the actors and God is the audience. It is hard to watch people onstage and not feel like a member of the audience, but worshippers are more than that. Worshipping with other people helps us to realize we are not alone in our faith.