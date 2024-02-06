Glazed over: Our love affair with doughnuts

From jelly filled to classic glazed, from Long Johns to Apple Fritters, doughnuts are a sought-after way to feed a sweet tooth.

There are several outlets to help satisfy the craving for the fried goodies in the area, including a couple of new arrivals as well as longtime establishments.

Five hundred people were camped out in line before Cape Girardeau's new Krispy Kreme store, 2122 William St., opened its doors for the first time Tuesday, the store's marketing director Jeremy Pinkston said. The store's opening underscored our region's love affair with the doughy confections.

"I think Krispy Kreme the brand is an iconic brand," Pinkston said. "And we're basically the only franchise that actually has a doughnut machine that you can actually watch the doughnuts being made."

But Krispy Kreme is not the only doughnut seller to get a start in Cape Girardeau so far in 2019.

Doughnuts on display Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at The Donut Palace in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

The Donut Palace, 1741 N. Kingshighway St., opened its doors Jan. 15 and already has accumulated some regulars, store franchisee Tim Sith said.

"Sometimes they say that, 'This is my third time coming today,'" Sith said with a laugh.

He said his store's maple bacon doughnuts are popular, but the glazed doughnuts are the best seller.

Krispy Kreme may have just started out in Cape Girardeau, but the doughnut shop was established in 1937; the same year, brothers Paul and Joe Hoeckele founded a doughnut business of their own in Perryville.