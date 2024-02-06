Giving Lambert's Cafe the local treatment

There are certain things we take for granted, simply because it is so accessible to us. One such thing is the Mississippi River, which is the fourth largest watershed in the world. The Mighty River drains 40% of the land mass of North America. Being a transplant from another state as a teenager, I still feel a certain amount of awe at seeing the river, wide and muddy and fast-flowing — so much water. That awe is not what it once was however, because as that old saying goes, "Familiarity breeds contempt. "

So I decided to take a new look with fresh eyes at our most advertised restaurant in the area. Covered nationally in newspapers and on TV multiple times, Lambert's in Sikeston, Missouri, is famous, and I take it for granted because of how close I live to it. I figured it's time to give Lambert's Cafe the local treatment.

I recently found myself in Sikeston for other reasons (mostly buying some seeded watermelons for my mom to take to Michigan. She swears that seeded watermelons are sweeter, and it's proven that southern watermelons are better than northern-grown ones. She literally barters in southern watermelons up there, it's like a black market currency). My daughter and I decided to stop at Lambert's.

Now, I haven't been to Lambert's in at least a decade, and that means that my daughter couldn't remember the last time we went. So I tried to look through her eyes and act like it was my first visit. A lot can change in 10-plus years, and I was ready to taste how things may have evolved. We arrived at about 3:30 p.m., which was perfect because we walked right in. Seats were still fairly crowded, but our booth felt separated from everyone else and pretty private. I studied the menu, picked my plate (chicken potpie), and looked around the room. I appreciated the thousands of license plates lining the walls. There's also a fair amount of old pictures of the people who founded Lambert's, rooting the restaurant firmly in history as "a Very Old Place. "