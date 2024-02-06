Giving 10 percent

By Tyler Tankersley

When I was a kid, my allowance was $10 a week. I had to complete a series of chores in order to earn the money. My parents told me one of the ways we show love to God is by giving at least 10 percent of our resources to support God's ministry in the world.

I figured that meant I owed God $1 every Sunday morning; however, I really did not feel like taking that dollar out of my hard-earned allowance.

So, I devised a scheme to beat the system. My father had a change jar in his closet. Every Sunday morning, I would sneak to his change jar, take out four quarters and place those in the offering plate.

Everybody was happy. I got to keep my $10, and God got his dollar.

Nobody likes to talk about tithing in church. It is one of those spiritual disciplines we would just rather ignore.

Pastors feel uncomfortable talking about it because they are afraid they will be perceived as snake-oil salespeople. Congregants are uncomfortable talking about tithing because while they are OK with the Gospel invading their work lives, home lives and even their bedrooms, most of them would prefer the Gospel stop just short of their wallets.

We need to tithe, however.

Not only does tithing support endeavors of ministry, but it also helps to free us from worshiping our money and possessions.

When we agree to give away a portion of our income, it is an act in which we declare our bank accounts do not get the ultimate say on the value of our lives.