Give us clean hands

Will COVID-19 kill our liberty? There are many people who want to control other people. I remember being in a men's restroom and seeing men leave, after using the toilet, without washing their hands. I wanted to chase them down and make them come back and wash. I have also witnessed people blowing their noses loudly at the table. Disgusting. How many times have people coughed and sneezed without covering their mouths? Or they cover their mouths with the palm of their hands only to smear germs on everything they touch. How do I handle bad behavior? Should I shame people who break the rules of hygiene etiquette? I have thought, "There ought to be a law."
I understand the frustration of many who fear the mysterious COVID-19. I hear people saying that people who are not wearing facemasks are not taking the coronavirus seriously. Remember, we were told for weeks that we did not need to wear masks. Are people reacting strongly out of fear of death? Should we expect to be confronted or fined for not wearing personal protection equipment? It seems obvious that we have some elected leaders who are using the virus as an excuse to stretch the limits of their authoritarianism. They appear gleeful as they tell citizens what they can and cannot do.
Did you know that gloves are only effective if you keep changing them every time you handle something? It is much better to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer than it is to assume your hands are clean because they are gloved. They are not. The face masks are often dirty or not covering the person's nose. PPE is only effective if it is used properly. I will respect your right as an American to do what you feel is best. Resist the urge to report the unmasked shopper -- she may have lost her job. The guy who looks like he is hoarding groceries could be shopping for elderly neighbors. It is unfair to assume people are not taking this pandemic seriously based on appearances. Extend grace to others if you want grace for yourself.
Only God knows the right plan of action right now. Most of us would choose to err on the side of caution. However, some principles must remain intact. When opinions become enforceable by fines and imprisonment, we are not living in a free state. Abortion clinics and liquor stores are open while churches are closed. You can drive up for fast food or store pickup, but you dare not drive up for a church service or a prayer meeting. It is not just religious citizens who are facing Orwellian control. In San Diego, people were fined $1,000 for watching a sunset in their parked cars.
Let me remind you of a passage of Scripture that gets tossed around from time to time:
"Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you. Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, 'Let me take the speck out of your eye,' when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye." Matthew 7:1--5 (ESV)
Although that passage is often twisted to remove moral authority, what it really says is that we should avoid a critical spirit. Let us not shame people for not wearing PPE. Do what you think is best for you. Be sure that you know that what you are doing is right before you start correcting others. If you convince everyone to wear dirty rubber gloves, you have not solved the pandemic. A person who appears to be disregarding the newest CDC guidelines might be contemplating suicide over lost income. Let us exchange criticism for kindness. Pray for this crisis to end and for the preservation of our freedom.
