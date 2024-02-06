Give us clean hands

Will COVID-19 kill our liberty? There are many people who want to control other people. I remember being in a men's restroom and seeing men leave, after using the toilet, without washing their hands. I wanted to chase them down and make them come back and wash. I have also witnessed people blowing their noses loudly at the table. Disgusting. How many times have people coughed and sneezed without covering their mouths? Or they cover their mouths with the palm of their hands only to smear germs on everything they touch. How do I handle bad behavior? Should I shame people who break the rules of hygiene etiquette? I have thought, "There ought to be a law."

I understand the frustration of many who fear the mysterious COVID-19. I hear people saying that people who are not wearing facemasks are not taking the coronavirus seriously. Remember, we were told for weeks that we did not need to wear masks. Are people reacting strongly out of fear of death? Should we expect to be confronted or fined for not wearing personal protection equipment? It seems obvious that we have some elected leaders who are using the virus as an excuse to stretch the limits of their authoritarianism. They appear gleeful as they tell citizens what they can and cannot do.

Did you know that gloves are only effective if you keep changing them every time you handle something? It is much better to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer than it is to assume your hands are clean because they are gloved. They are not. The face masks are often dirty or not covering the person's nose. PPE is only effective if it is used properly. I will respect your right as an American to do what you feel is best. Resist the urge to report the unmasked shopper -- she may have lost her job. The guy who looks like he is hoarding groceries could be shopping for elderly neighbors. It is unfair to assume people are not taking this pandemic seriously based on appearances. Extend grace to others if you want grace for yourself.