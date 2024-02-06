Give up mashed potatoes?

With Thanksgiving around the corner, many cooks are looking for ways to vary the alleged monotony of the traditional holiday meal. For me in years past, this motive has led to not always successful experiments with pumpkin ravioli, cranberry soup, and coconut creamed greens. But unless you have unlimited oven space, adding a new dish to the menu often must come at the expense of getting rid of an old one.

Which raises an interesting question: Which traditional Thanksgiving food would you be willing to forego this year? Some might choose cranberries, others stuffing, and still others the turkey itself. Even a few might pick pumpkin pie. But no one I know would vote to get rid of mashed potatoes. They have become perhaps the principal side dish at the Thanksgiving feast.

It's ironic, to say the least, that mashed potatoes are so widely coupled with Thanksgiving, because at the first Thanksgiving there were no mashed potatoes. In fact, there were no potatoes at all. It would take almost a hundred years before potatoes were served at Thanksgiving and even longer before they were prepared by mashing. That's because potatoes, though a New World crop originally cultivated around 3000 B.C. by the ancient Incas in what is now Peru, were not known to the Pilgrims. They were a South American vegetable, not a North American one.

The potato would have to travel first to Europe, thanks to the Spanish conquistadors, and then return to these shores before it could become a staple crop in this country, aided by the experiments of one of America's most adventurous farmers, Thomas Jefferson, who was the first to introduce French fries to his countrymen. According to some accounts, it was Sir Francis Drake who introduced America to the potato when on the way back from battling the Spanish in the Caribbean he stopped in Cartagena and picked up some potatoes, which he subsequently left in Virginia.

Though traces of prehistoric "mashed" (actually crushed) potatoes have been found going back thousands of years, the first recorded recipe for the dish as we know it is found in 1747 in a book by Hannah Glasse, the Julia Child of her day. (Full title, "The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy, Which Far Exceeds Any Thing of the Kind yet Published.")