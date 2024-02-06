Give the gift of no-plastic sipping straws for the holidays

NEW YORK -- Big problem or a fraction of the world's plastic consumption? You decide, but know that single-use plastic straws are a recent target of environmental activists.

As restaurants debate whether to voluntarily dole them out and lawmakers feverishly write bans against them to protect the ocean and sea life and to reduce stress on landfills, alternatives to plastic straws are plentiful. Some are downright gifty.

If you want to feel better about yourself and your holiday gift choices, and to urge someone on your list to give up plastic because they seem not ready for the (hash)NoStrawChallenge, look for these options:

Yes, Tiffany & Co.

Let your loved one sip in style with a selection of reusable, luxury straws from Tiffany, because who doesn't love to see a blue box with their name on it come gift time?

One, in sterling silver covered in rose gold vermeil, comes as a crazy straw with a twist at the bend at the top. The straw comes with a tiny band of the Tiffany blue in enamel, just to make sure people know its origins. $375.

Another lets the sterling silver shine with a little monkey crawling up a vine. $425.

Paper can be cool

The disposable paper varieties of straws are enjoying a rebirth.

Some are more festive than others. Amazon has an ample assortment in party-worthy metallics, colorful dots and chevrons, and special-occasion themes like black-and-white patterns or baby blue dots.

Lots of brick-and-mortar stores are into paper straws, too. Prices vary.