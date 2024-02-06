Psalm 9:1 says, "I will give thanks to the LORD with my whole heart; I will recount all of your wonderful deeds." This psalm gives us three essentials when it comes to giving thanks.
First, giving thanks is critical. No doubt you could easily create a "not-thankful for" list. What we need encouragement to do, what is harder to do, is to give thanks. Giving thanks is a decision is beyond circumstances. A decision impacting your health, demeanor and faith.
An article with the Mayo Clinic states the regular practice of gratitude can increase your ability to sleep, boost your immunity, decreases your risk of disease, and will "significantly increase your happiness." Is it any wonder Paul instructs us to give thanks in all circumstances (I love it when science affirms what the Bible has already told us.) When you choose to be thankful, you are demonstrating faith in the sovereignty of God in all things.
Second, we need to remember what for what it is we are thankful. The psalmist recounts the Lord's wonderful deeds compelling the reader to name and number all the ways he has blessed us. What if in November you made a list of what you are thankful for. Take pen to paper, creating a list of the wonderful deeds that have been done of which you are thankful. Breathing, writing, family, to name a few. As the old hymn says, when we count our blessings, we will be surprised at what God has done.
Third, tell. Recounting is certainly numbering. Recounting, though, is also telling. Giving voice to all the glorious things the Lord has done elevates the heart and inspires greater faith. Paraphrasing C.S. Lewis, praise completes the enjoyment of our thanks. Thankfulness must have a voice.
Christians must be the most thankful people in the world. They must be the people who gladly express our thankfulness. The type of people who change the temperature of places around them because of their gratitude. Perhaps this November, thankfulness will overflow from our dining rooms and churches, creating a ripple effect that stretches from sea to shining sea.
