Psalm 9:1 says, "I will give thanks to the LORD with my whole heart; I will recount all of your wonderful deeds." This psalm gives us three essentials when it comes to giving thanks.

First, giving thanks is critical. No doubt you could easily create a "not-thankful for" list. What we need encouragement to do, what is harder to do, is to give thanks. Giving thanks is a decision is beyond circumstances. A decision impacting your health, demeanor and faith.

An article with the Mayo Clinic states the regular practice of gratitude can increase your ability to sleep, boost your immunity, decreases your risk of disease, and will "significantly increase your happiness." Is it any wonder Paul instructs us to give thanks in all circumstances (I love it when science affirms what the Bible has already told us.) When you choose to be thankful, you are demonstrating faith in the sovereignty of God in all things.