Give or take

Time as we know it seems to just zoom along. Here it is the end of January and first part of February. Just months away, we'll be planting tomatoes and cucumbers. And as time goes by, people as we know them change. The people today are different from when I was a boy (1950s) or when my Dad was a boy (1900s). People in the 2000s are different as well. Good bad or indifferent, people have changed. Some of the changes have been for the good, and some for the bad. How we deal with our neighbors has changed.

When I was growing up, neighbors treated each other with respect. It was a common practice in the Sandhills of Nebraska to trade ground for ground to square up your place or to straighten up the fences. Someone may have a 40-acre or more piece of ground jogging out or in. So what the two adjoining neighbors would do is put the fence straight, letting each neighbor have the same number of acres but each using the other's land. This usually was for grazing land, so it ended up being a win win for both. Straight fences were shorter and a lot more manageable and easier to take care of. But this was an example of neighbors taking care of each other. In some parts of our country, this is still true but not everywhere.

Come spring, the calves all needed branded, so neighbor would help neighbor get the branding done. Shoot, one may help half a dozen neighbors every spring at branding time. Then come fall when it was time to sell the calves, neighbor would help neighbor gather them up and get them on trucks. Pretty common, and probably still is. But I wonder if this neighborly attitude is beginning to weaken.

Not that long ago, we surprised a couple who are friends of ours by pretty much showing up unannounced. I called or texted and asked if the coffee was on, and they sent back a reply that it would be in about 15 minutes. So we showed up in about 30 minutes. Didn't really want anything at all, they had come to my mind, and I decided to just go visit.