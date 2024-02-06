Gift Guide: Some tech gadgets that actually fit a real need

Amason's DVR

DVRs have lost their allure in the streaming age, when entire TV seasons drop at once on Netflix. Still, some broadcast shows aren't available for streaming at all, or without a significant delay. If you've dropped cable TV service, you can still watch those shows for free with an old-fashioned TV antenna -- but then you're back to watching only when they air.

Enter Amazon's Fire TV Recast DVR. It will record over-the-air programs and let you watch on your TV, Amazon's Echo Show or an app on the go.

You need to buy an antenna, which could be the rabbit-ear kind or an indoor one you stick on your window. Thanks to Wi-Fi, the Recast can be near that window rather than your TV.

While the Recast can technically work with just a phone app or the Echo Show, you need a separate Fire TV streaming device ($40 and up) for full functionality. Among the limitations: You can't delete shows through the app. The Recast itself is $230 for 75 hours of storage and two simultaneous recordings, $280 for double the storage and simultaneous recordings.

TiVo, the gold standard in DVRs, has easier ways to skip commercials and more flexible options to record. But TiVo also gets expensive. A model aimed at cord-cutters, the Bolt OTA, costs $250 -- but then you have to pay either a recurring fee of at least $70 a year or another $250 a single time to get the program guide. Recast doesn't carry ongoing fees.

Amazon collects data on the shows you watch to personalize and improve its services. If you find that creepy, Recast won't be for you.

Palm's connected c ompanion

Before smartphones, there was Palm and its hand-held digital assistants, which offered emails, calendars, notepads and many of the functions seen in apps today. Under new owners, Palm is back with a mini smartphone designed, it says, to let you leave your bigger phone at home and enjoy the moment -- without cutting yourself off completely.

The new phone, simply called Palm, is about the size of a credit card, but nearly as thick as a regular phone. It's meant as a stopgap for when your main iPhone or Android phone isn't with you, so battery and speeds are just good enough. It's great for the essentials, such as maps, Yelp lookups or texts to coordinate meetups with friends. The water-resistant phone fits in running shorts during workouts.

The Palm is premised on the idea that you can -- or need to -- leave your main phone behind. The company says you can rely on just the Palm as you attend a kid's soccer game or meet friends at a bar. You're still connected, on your terms, to pay someone back with Venmo or request a ride on Lyft. Verizon, the exclusive seller of this phone in the U.S., syncs phone numbers, so calls and texts to your main phone automatically reaches this mini phone.

When people are out on the town, they aren't necessarily worried about missing out on calls and texts, but rather missing the shot to post on social media. Photos from the Palm camera range from blurry and dark to adequate -- nowhere near the quality of an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device. Palm says the photos are good enough for online posts, but the quality isn't there should you want to feature one on your next holiday card or family photo book.

And notifications don't sync, unless you manually install the same app on both.

The $350 phone is available only if you have another phone on Verizon, and Verizon charges another $10 a month for service. If you're already paying as much as $1,100 for a top-end phone, you might not want to spend another $590 over two years just to leave it behind.

A better solution: Activate some of the screen-control features now found on iPhones and Android phones. Though that takes discipline, it's free.