Gibson Center transforms lives

It was this time, he said, that allowed him to know that, like the Hound of Heaven, God never stopped pursuing him; it was this time that allowed him to know the depth of God's utter love for him and the boundlessness of God's grace. It was this time, I believe, that allowed Father Bill to look on people -- including me -- with such love, the way I imagine Christ looks at me, when he was welcomed back into the priesthood after doing the hard work of getting sober.

I am grateful beyond measure Father Bill accepted a power greater than himself into his life and opened himself up to the love of the people around him, including his sister, her husband, a priest and children whom he got to teach once he began getting his life back on track. These people transformed Father Bill's life so he could transform mine and so many others'. It's incredible to think of all the people Father Bill's life, ideas and love have impacted.

We cannot control how our body and mind respond to drugs and alcohol; if you are struggling with addiction, I pray you will have the courage, honesty and humility to seek help. I pray you will know the loving, joyful arms of God walking with and surrounding you as God and the people around you help you reclaim the freedom you are created for. I pray you will know peace, joy and God's deep, deep goodness to you.

If you are seeking treatment, keep enduring and persevering. You were made for freedom, and you are bold and brave for seeking it. Thank you for showing God's courage and truth to the world. You are going to transform people's lives; thanks for starting with your own.

To the people who work at the Gibson Center -- either by working there or by seeking treatment there -- thank you for the hard work you put in to transform lives, our region and the world. We are grateful to you.