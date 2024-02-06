Giant City Lodge thrives in heart of Southern Illinois state park

Giant City Lodge in Makanda, Illinois, has been a staple in the area for friendly hospitality and delicious comfort food in the heart of Giant City State Park for nearly 80 years.
And for the last 37 years, the lodge has been leased and operated by the Kelley family. Originally leased by patriarch Richard Kelley, the lodge has stayed in the family with management continuing with Richard's son Mike Kelley, and the most recent addition and third generation of the management team, Mike's son Mikey Kelley.
Nearly an octogenarian structure, the lodge was built during the Great Depression. The Civilian Conservation Corps, initiated by then-president Franklin D. Roosevelt, worked in large parks throughout the country to create lodges and places for the country's travelers to turn to when enjoying the nation's lush green spaces.
"The CCC was started in '33, and the lodge was finished in 1939 and opened after that," Mike Kelley says. "There wasn't much work to be had, so it was quite a highlight for young men to get the opportunity to work and do something that, of course, has been everlasting."
Giant City Park, a park containing more than 4,000 acres of green space, has been a part of Kelley's life for the majority of his adulthood.
"The park's really the centerpiece of the area in that it's a beautiful park, and the lodge is right here in the heart of it," Kelley says. "We've been fortunate for 37 years to run it."
Being a state-owned entity, the lodge property was first leased by the Kelley family in 1981. Since then, a number of changes have been made to improve the lodge and surrounding area.
"In the time since we've operated it, mainly in the middle of the '80s, Gov. James Thompson put together a Build Illinois project, and all over the state they did some refurbishing and rebuilding and taking care of lodges and other facilities. Lodges were kind of at the top of the list," Kelley says. "In fact, Giant City was the first one they got started on."
In 1985 the state renovations helped expand the dining seating to double its original capacity, and added on-site cabins and a swimming pool. Some of the lodge's infrastructure also was updated.
For visitors, the lodge opens in February and typically remains open until the week before Christmas.
"The lodge has always been a seasonal operation in that it's closed in the winter," Kelley says.
October tends to be the lodge's busiest month of the year, and they draw all sorts of visitors, from local regulars to people traveling long distances just to take in the park, have a look at the lodge and enjoy a down-home, comfort-filled meal.
"Our specialty is the fried-chicken dinner, so that's what we're known for -- all-you-can-eat family style meal served at the table with homemade dumplings, potatoes, gravy, fried chicken and all the fixings, so to speak," Kelley says. "It's always an advantage to be known for something."
The lodge's menu expands beyond fried chicken to include all-you-can eat catfish dinners on Fridays, barbecue, steaks, sandwiches, breakfast options and more.
"The goal is you want people when they come here to not only enjoy the building, the park and all, but to be glad that they decided to have a meal, hope they enjoy it and will tell somebody about it," Kelley says.
The lodge has become a sort of quick-getaway destination for many, Kelley says, considering the short drive for those in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area.
"I do think the lodge, because of its whole atmosphere, its history, our food, the whole combination, I think it's really common for people to take that hour, maybe a little bit more than that drive, if nothing else really just to come for dinner," Kelley says.
And Kelley's not bashful when it comes to his love and pride for Giant City Park and the lodge.
"We've always been known for good food, and the park's a beautiful park. We like to say it's the nicest, most scenic park in Illinois, but of course that's what we call it ... we're a little biased," he says with a laugh.
Throughout their time operating the lodge, Kelley says it's truly been a family-run business, with his wife Rhonda, brother-in-law Jim and other family members helping with various aspects.
"It's kind of rare that three generations of a family operate a business," he says. "As large of an operation as it is, it's a family-run operation."
With more than 1 million visitors on average per year, the park and lodge offer a scenic and natural getaway for nature lovers and foodies alike, and offer a fun and ever-changing atmosphere for Kelley and his family.
"We've enjoyed the customers and the people," Kelley says. "The one thing with a business like this -- it's not just seasonal, and you don't get a chance to be complacent. Every day can be a little different."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.