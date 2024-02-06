Giant City Lodge thrives in heart of Southern Illinois state park

Giant City Lodge in Makanda, Illinois, has been a staple in the area for friendly hospitality and delicious comfort food in the heart of Giant City State Park for nearly 80 years.

And for the last 37 years, the lodge has been leased and operated by the Kelley family. Originally leased by patriarch Richard Kelley, the lodge has stayed in the family with management continuing with Richard's son Mike Kelley, and the most recent addition and third generation of the management team, Mike's son Mikey Kelley.

Nearly an octogenarian structure, the lodge was built during the Great Depression. The Civilian Conservation Corps, initiated by then-president Franklin D. Roosevelt, worked in large parks throughout the country to create lodges and places for the country's travelers to turn to when enjoying the nation's lush green spaces.

"The CCC was started in '33, and the lodge was finished in 1939 and opened after that," Mike Kelley says. "There wasn't much work to be had, so it was quite a highlight for young men to get the opportunity to work and do something that, of course, has been everlasting."

Giant City Park, a park containing more than 4,000 acres of green space, has been a part of Kelley's life for the majority of his adulthood.

Jennie Stein serves guests in the dining room at Giant City Lodge on Sept. 8, 2017 in Makanda, Illinois. Fred Lynch

"The park's really the centerpiece of the area in that it's a beautiful park, and the lodge is right here in the heart of it," Kelley says. "We've been fortunate for 37 years to run it."

Being a state-owned entity, the lodge property was first leased by the Kelley family in 1981. Since then, a number of changes have been made to improve the lodge and surrounding area.

"In the time since we've operated it, mainly in the middle of the '80s, Gov. James Thompson put together a Build Illinois project, and all over the state they did some refurbishing and rebuilding and taking care of lodges and other facilities. Lodges were kind of at the top of the list," Kelley says. "In fact, Giant City was the first one they got started on."

In 1985 the state renovations helped expand the dining seating to double its original capacity, and added on-site cabins and a swimming pool. Some of the lodge's infrastructure also was updated.

For visitors, the lodge opens in February and typically remains open until the week before Christmas.

The dining room at Giant City Lodge is seen Sept. 8, 2017 in Makanda, Illinois. Fred Lynch

"The lodge has always been a seasonal operation in that it's closed in the winter," Kelley says.