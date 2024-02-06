Getting your menu ready for the big game

It is time to plan your menu for the big football game, if you are a football game watcher. For some of us, the fellowship with others and the snacks on the buffet are much more fun than the actual game. It is also an exciting time at our house with basketball. We far prefer basketball to football, so we are enjoying game food in a different way, with a different game.

To help you plan your game-day menu, I am sharing some snack recipes and a few recipes for sandwiches, if that is your preference. There's something for everyone is this recipe variety today.

May the best team win!

Waffle Fry Nachos

1 (22-ounce) package frozen waffle fry potatoes

10 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled

1 (6-ounce can) sliced black olives, drained

2 to 3 tomatoes, diced

3 green onions, sliced

2/3 cup favorite salsa

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1-1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Garnish: sour cream

Arrange frozen potatoes in a single layer on a lightly greased 17-inch-by-11-inch jellyroll pan. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until crisp and lightly golden.

Top with remaining ingredients except sour cream. Return to oven for another five minutes, or until cheeses are melted. Serve with sour cream. Makes eight servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C4EB05BE6EF8EE448525896D00588909

Garlic Pretzels

4 (12-ounce) packages Bavarian-style pretzels, coarsely broken

1 (12-ounce) bottle butter-flavored popping oil, (like Orville Redenbacher's)

2 (1-1/2 ounce) packages onion soup mix

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Place pretzels in a large roasting pan; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; pour over pretzels to coat.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, stirring every five minutes.

Lay on paper towels to cool. Makes 6 cups.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/F31518CC50850FCB85257FC7006C5D25

The Ultimate Chip Dip

3/4 cup cilantro leaves, large stems removed

1/2 cup pickled jalapenos

2 tablespoons juice from pickled jalapenos

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup sour cream

1 heaping tablespoon dry ranch seasoning, Hidden Valley or similar brand

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lime juice (fresh)

1/4 cup buttermilk optional

In a food processor (or blender works too), puree cilantro leaves with the pickled jalapenos and 2 tablespoons of their juice. Puree until as minced as possible, scraping down the sides a few times.

Put the mayo and sour cream in a mixing bowl. Add the ranch seasoning, garlic powder and salt. Mix well to combine.

Pour cilantro mixture directly into the sour cream mixture. Stir to combine. Add lime juice, then a little buttermilk if needed to thin it out, a splash at a time until you reach desired consistency.

Store in a Mason jar, condiment bottle or a bowl tightly sealed. Refrigerate for up to five days. Best served chilled so the flavors have time to meld together.

Source: www.badbatchbaking.com/the-best-chuys-creamy-jalapeno-copycat-recipe/

Cheesy Chile Artichoke Dip

14-ounce jar artichokes, drained and chopped

6-1/2-ounce jar marinated artichokes, drained and chopped

4-ounce can diced green chiles

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Tortilla chips, snack crackers, for serving and dipping

Combine artichokes, chiles, mayonnaise and cheese in a bowl; mix well. Transfer to a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until bubbly and cheese is melted. Serve with tortilla chips and crackers. Serves 10 to 12.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/56A4D1DFB0194EA285258A6200585833

Deluxe Cocktail Sausages

1/2 cup butter

3 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 (8-ounce) tube refrigerated crescent rolls, separated

24 mini smoked cocktail sausages

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. As oven is warming, melt butter in oven in a 13-inch-by-9-inch glass baking pan. When butter is melted, add brown sugar, honey and pecans; stir to coat bottom of the pan.

Slice each crescent roll triangle into thirds. Roll each smaller triangle around one sausage.

Place on butter mixture, seam-side down.

Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden. Makes two dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0A94CA7A14FB08B085258728004FFF3E

Smoky Chicken Spread

3 cups cooked chicken, finely chopped

1/2 cup celery, finely chopped

1/2 cup smoked almonds, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper assorted snack crackers

In a bowl, combine all ingredients except crackers; mix well. Cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.

Serve with snack crackers. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/58E9ED1F81618B0E8525862400517AE7

Tiny Taco Beef Bites

12 ounces lean ground beef

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/2 cup taco sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 (2.1-ounce) packages frozen mini phyllo shells (30 shells total)

1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

Garnish: shredded lettuce, sliced grape tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, sliced black olives

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add beef, onion and garlic to skillet. Cook over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add taco sauce, cumin, salt and pepper; cook and stir one to 2 minutes or until mixture is heated through.

Place phyllo shells on a rimmed baking sheet. Spoon beef mixture evenly into shells. Top evenly with cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for 9 to 10 minutes, until shells are crisp and cheese is melted. Garnish as desired. Serves 15.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/04048DA1DAE714FD8525868B005A0EF6

JalapeÃ±o Popper Pinwheels

4-ounce can diced jalapeÃ±o peppers, drained

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese

2 teaspoons salt

8-ounce tube refrigerated crescent rolls

Grated Parmesan cheese, to taste

In a large bowl, combine jalapeÃ±os, cheeses and salt; blend well and set aside.