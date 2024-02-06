Getting your menu ready for the big game

It is time to plan your menu for the big football game, if you are a football game watcher. For some of us, the fellowship with others and the snacks on the buffet are much more fun than the actual game. It is also an exciting time at our house with basketball. We far prefer basketball to football, so we are enjoying game food in a different way, with a different game.
To help you plan your game-day menu, I am sharing some snack recipes and a few recipes for sandwiches, if that is your preference. There's something for everyone is this recipe variety today.
May the best team win!
Arrange frozen potatoes in a single layer on a lightly greased 17-inch-by-11-inch jellyroll pan. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until crisp and lightly golden.
Top with remaining ingredients except sour cream. Return to oven for another five minutes, or until cheeses are melted. Serve with sour cream. Makes eight servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/C4EB05BE6EF8EE448525896D00588909
Place pretzels in a large roasting pan; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; pour over pretzels to coat.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes, stirring every five minutes.
Lay on paper towels to cool. Makes 6 cups.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/F31518CC50850FCB85257FC7006C5D25
In a food processor (or blender works too), puree cilantro leaves with the pickled jalapenos and 2 tablespoons of their juice. Puree until as minced as possible, scraping down the sides a few times.
Put the mayo and sour cream in a mixing bowl. Add the ranch seasoning, garlic powder and salt. Mix well to combine.
Pour cilantro mixture directly into the sour cream mixture. Stir to combine. Add lime juice, then a little buttermilk if needed to thin it out, a splash at a time until you reach desired consistency.
Store in a Mason jar, condiment bottle or a bowl tightly sealed. Refrigerate for up to five days. Best served chilled so the flavors have time to meld together.
Source: www.badbatchbaking.com/the-best-chuys-creamy-jalapeno-copycat-recipe/
Combine artichokes, chiles, mayonnaise and cheese in a bowl; mix well. Transfer to a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until bubbly and cheese is melted. Serve with tortilla chips and crackers. Serves 10 to 12.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/56A4D1DFB0194EA285258A6200585833
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. As oven is warming, melt butter in oven in a 13-inch-by-9-inch glass baking pan. When butter is melted, add brown sugar, honey and pecans; stir to coat bottom of the pan.
Slice each crescent roll triangle into thirds. Roll each smaller triangle around one sausage.
Place on butter mixture, seam-side down.
Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden. Makes two dozen.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0A94CA7A14FB08B085258728004FFF3E
In a bowl, combine all ingredients except crackers; mix well. Cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.
Serve with snack crackers. Makes 10 to 12 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/58E9ED1F81618B0E8525862400517AE7
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add beef, onion and garlic to skillet. Cook over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Add taco sauce, cumin, salt and pepper; cook and stir one to 2 minutes or until mixture is heated through.
Place phyllo shells on a rimmed baking sheet. Spoon beef mixture evenly into shells. Top evenly with cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 9 to 10 minutes, until shells are crisp and cheese is melted. Garnish as desired. Serves 15.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/04048DA1DAE714FD8525868B005A0EF6
In a large bowl, combine jalapeÃ±os, cheeses and salt; blend well and set aside.
Unroll crescent rolls; seal seams but do not separate. Spread cream cheese mixture evenly over the dough. Roll up jelly-roll style; slice the roll into 1/3-inch slices. Arrange on a lightly greased baking sheet, leaving one inch between slices. Dust with Parmesan cheese.
Bake at 375 degrees for 11 to 15 minutes, until tops begin to turn golden. Let cool for a minute, then transfer to a cooling rack. Makes 8.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9BA45F052C8465358525840200021CE4
Topping:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Arrange Ritz crackers on a baking sheet. Tear pieces of ham and place them on top of the crackers. Add a layer of Swiss cheese on the ham. Place another Ritz cracker on top to create a sandwich.
In a bowl, prepare the topping by mixing melted butter, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. Stir the mixture well until all ingredients are thoroughly combined.
Brush the topping onto each assembled cracker sandwich. Sprinkle additional everything bagel seasoning on top.
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes or until the crackers are golden and the cheese is melted.
Remove from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving.
Perfect for impromptu gatherings, movie nights, or whenever snack cravings strike.
Source: mealswithmaria.site/ritz-cracker-sandwich/
BBQ Baked Sausages are ideal for weeknights or casual gatherings. Sausages smothered in a delicious BBQ sauce and baked to perfection!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Slice the kielbasa sausages into 1/2- inch round slices.
In a large bowl combine BBQ sauce, liquid smoke, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.
Add the sliced sausages to the BBQ sauce mixture and toss until evenly coated. Pour the coated sausages and all the liquid into a 9x13-inch baking dish and evenly sprinkle the brown sugar on top.
Bake for 20-15 minutes until bubbling and sticky and the sauce has caramelized. Broil for 2-3 minutes on high to get burnt ends.
Notes: Cool the sausages to room temperature and store them in an airtight container. They'll last in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. To reheat, gently reheat in the microwave or in the oven until warm. If using the oven, cover the dish with foil to prevent drying out.
BBQ Baked Sausages freeze exceptionally well. Allow the dish to cool completely. Store in freezer-safe bags or containers. They can be frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Reheat in the oven or microwave until heated through.
To prepare ahead of time you can slice the sausages and prepare the BBQ sauce mixture a day in advance. Store them separately in the refrigerator. Just before baking, combine the sausages and sauce, then proceed with the recipe as directed.
Adjust the brown sugar to suit your taste. Honey or maple syrup are great alternatives. Also, add a dash of hot sauce or chili flakes for a spicy kick.
For extra flavor, consider browning the sausages in a skillet before baking.
If you choose to broil this dish, watch closely while broiling to prevent burning. This step adds a nice, caramelized texture to the sausages.
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com/baked-bbq-sausages/?fbclid=IwAR1P_eEkvA75dmHmT_d0CmsA-jm8MVZhjwQMcxBtDU7i6JWMr_xrUZngLeg
Grill or pan-fry bratwursts as desired; set aside.
Meanwhile, slice pretzels in half horizontally; spread the cut sides with mustard.
Working in batches, melt one tablespoon butter with one tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 pretzel halves to skillet, crust-side down. Arrange one to 2 cheese slices on each half. Cook just until cheese is nearly melted. With a spatula, remove pretzel halves to a plate. Top one pretzel half with a bratwurst; spoon on 1/4 cup sauerkraut. Season with pepper. Add pretzel top. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Makes 4 sandwiches.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/DE948C0D73E50F07852589710051D2E6
Whisk together water, soy sauce, garlic powder and pepper in a bowl; add steak, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain and discard marinade; brown steak in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, green pepper and mushrooms; saute 8 minutes, or until tender. Reduce heat; top with cheese. Remove from heat; stir until cheese melts and meat is coated. Spoon onto buns to serve. Serves 6.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/EFE745859AE307088525818C005006C2
Arrange the bottoms of the rolls in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan.
Layer roll bottoms with roast beef, pickled mixed vegetables and provolone. Spread cut sides of roll tops with cream cheese. Add roll tops. In a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Drizzle over rolls. Cover pan with aluminum foil.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 to 15 minutes more, or until cheese is melted and roll tops are lightly golden. Serves 12.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9F5C2F526DA5CA2A85258A66005293AA
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.