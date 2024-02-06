Dr. Anne Heisserer talks freely with her patient as she glides about her business, first inserting needles into his toes, feet, arms, ears and forehead before finishing with the scalp.

As much as the pins piercing the skin catch one's fascination, the absence of reaction is just as noticeable.

There is no pain. There is no blood.

Her unflinching patient, 56-year-old Tim Coad of Cape Girardeau, is relaxed and comfortably talks as Heisserer performs a form of Chinese medicine that traces back more than 2,000 years.

Coad has become comfortable with the treatment, something he has been receiving on a weekly basis for the past three months to address insomnia, tinnitus and anxiety, conditions he associated with a 30-pound weight loss over the summmer.

Dr. Anne Heisserer, DC, performs acupuncture on Shirley Bentley. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

"I think I got my body chemistry off a little bit because I was struggling with sleeping," Coad says. "It's almost like I couldn't sleep at night, and I was a guy that could sleep pretty much anytime, anywhere, and my ears started ringing through this."

Coad came to see Heisserer, a chiropractor, to deal with an ongoing neck condition he sustained in high school, thinking an adjustment might help with the high and low frequency squelching that had replaced some of his hearing.

"So she adjusted my neck, and she said, 'I can do something for the ringing in your ears and probably help relax you,'" Coad says. "I was full of paranoia and struggling. She did the acupuncture, and at that moment I felt kind of 'Whhhhhhheww' ... I was able to take a deep breath and kind of chill out. So ever since then I've been getting the acupuncture done."

With lights dimmed and soothing music playing, he would be covered with a warm blanket and rest for about 30 minutes before the removal of the needles.

A couple doors down, 73-year-old Shirley Bentley, also of Cape Girardeau, waited for treatment. Her maladies ranging from chronic allergies to fibromyalgia, she sometimes seeks conventional chiropractic adjustments, but on this day she eagerly awaits Heisserer and a fresh set of sterile needles.

"The chiropractic is kind of in spots, but the acupuncture is like the whole body," Bentley says before her treatment. "It's all over, so I think that's why it's good the way it is. Most time a little bit of both, but sometimes it's like I don't need the acupuncture. Sometimes I just need the acupuncture."

On this particular day she is there for treatment of her sinuses, and soon she is talking and smiling with multiple needles in her cheeks, forehead and scalp.

"It really helps, and if you have a headache or anything, it's a good thing for that," Bentley says.

She also experiences sporadic widespread pain throughout her body, one of the symptoms of fibromyalgia, when the weather turns cold.

While insurance plans usually do not cover the cost of acupuncture, which is considered alternative treatment or self-maintenance, much like massage therapy, it is a preferred treatment for some like Coad and Bentley, who both try to avoid medication unless absolutely necessary.

Dr. Anne Heisserer, DC, performs acupuncture on Ted Coad. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

Chiropractic adjustments have gained traction in the medical field and often are covered by insurance, but Heisserer said many insurers take the stance that acupuncture is "not clinically proven" in the scientific community.