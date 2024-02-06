Getting things done

If you are like me, then you are an expert at putting things off. We have a good number of those sticker trees growing here and there on our place. Never thought anything about them until the tires on the side by side kept going down. So I bought one of those tire sealer kits and started to patch or fill up the holes. I think it came with eight hole fillers, and I promptly lost one inside the tire on the first try. Down to seven. Marge and I proceeded to fill holes or stop leaks on seven holes in the two front tires. I'm betting almost if not all came from those thorn trees. I've put off cutting them down until now. So we've been sawing them off or using the anvil hand cutters to snip off little trees. But there are plenty more places I've put stuff off.
We lay down a 3-feet-wide plastic mulch in our big garden and then plant through this mulch. Got the last two pieces laid down this past week. Relief. Kind of enjoy the work for awhile and then it's just work. Marge has tirelessly worked on getting the three high tunnels clean. They really look good. So I spent time getting lime down and some nitrogen in two of them. I spent one evening tilling one of the tunnels and now it's ready for tomato plants and cucumbers. More relief.
Back on April 7, Marge and I planted some Yukon Gold potatoes in our hill garden. We planted two rows April 7 and two April 8. Pretty neat watching them pop out of the ground. They are such a deep green framed against the dark brown dirt. Encouraging to say the least. One thing we always look forward to is boiled new potatoes with butter. My mouth is starting to water right now.
I have been drinking some Ethiopia and Burundi and Costa Rica coffee that I'd roasted a week or two ago. The Costa Rica was gone, and the Ethiopia almost gone. I did have a couple days of Burundi left, but figured I better roast some green beans. So I roasted about 9 ounces of the Burundi and about 12 ounces of a new bean from Nicaragua. Matter of fact, I'm enjoying a cup of the Nicaragua even as I type. Pretty decent coffee. So I am fixed for coffee for awhile.
I started reading in Genesis 1:1 on the first of the year. My big print Bible has something like 1,800 pages in it. So to read the Bible in one year, that meant I needed to read at least 5 pages a day. Most people who read through the Bible read so many chapters a day or use one of those daily reading Bibles. My way was easier. Five pages a day. So I get behind, and then catch up. I finished Ruth and am in 1 Samuel now. I'm almost afraid to check and see where I am. But honestly I'm good where I'm reading right now. I've been really enjoying it. Usually wake up a little early and then spend some time reading. I read about Ruth and Naomi and Boaz the other day.
Back 20 years ago or so, we decided we'd raise grapes and see if we could make some wine. My doctor at the time said with my diabetes and my family's heart history it might be wise to drink a little wine every day. He told me a glass or so and be sure not to get carried away. No problem there. So Marge and I started growing grapes and making wine. We had a good number of grapes. But when I ended up with lung problems and really couldn't work for two years, we really let the grapes go. We just couldn't keep up with all the work. So we have been working on cleaning up where the grapes were. We got one row cleaned up and another started. I know it sure looks better. Feels good getting even a small part done.
Back probably 20 years ago, I bought some old kerosene lamps, and I'm not sure even where. I bought one here recently, but it's a newer, cheap one. The two are old and heavy. About a month ago I was checking out an Amish/Mennonite store and came across where they had lamp parts. So I ordered parts to get our lamps up and working. Feels good. Electricity came to the Sandhills where I grew up probably in the '50s. Some thought it was strange so they just kept on using those old coal oil lamps. My aunt and uncle who lived close to us had a whole bunch of oil lamps. I'd give almost anything to have one of theirs.
I really like older stuff even if it isn't quite as efficient or maybe as snazzy. There is just something about old stuff that satisfies me. Kind of like a 100-year-old cast iron skillet. Rather have it then a modern nonstick any day. At the same time I went ahead and got a couple of those storm lanterns as well. They are super cool. Usually have five to 10 gallons of kerosene on hand so we are good to go. May be a little smelly, but we'll have light.
I guess for my wife and me, life goes on. There are steers to check and cats to feed and baby cats to check on and love on. Our yard needs to be mowed, and there is always garden to plant and tend to. Marge's sister sent us a couple cloth masks, and Marge has made several, so we are wearing masks when we go out. Feels kind of funny and don't care for them and breathing is difficult, but if that's what's needed then we can do it. Hate not being able to shake hands, but that's part of the new life with the virus.
Some of us aren't going to jump back into shopping and mingling and crowds as quick as some of the younger ones. There probably aren't many old people out there who don't have underlying health issues. They will be pretty cautious as the businesses open up and get to going again. Just be patient with us. And for heaven's sake if you don't feel good stay home.
I've been getting calls or emails on a regular basis asking about planting a garden. Many are first-timers who have never grown a garden. That's exciting. Got my Stupice tomatoes planted back a week or two ago, so by the end of May should have tomatoes turning red. Bacon is in the freezer so we are set. Oh, the joys of bacon and tomato sandwiches or fried zucchini or green beans or new potatoes. Smile! God loves you.
