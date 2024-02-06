Getting things done

If you are like me, then you are an expert at putting things off. We have a good number of those sticker trees growing here and there on our place. Never thought anything about them until the tires on the side by side kept going down. So I bought one of those tire sealer kits and started to patch or fill up the holes. I think it came with eight hole fillers, and I promptly lost one inside the tire on the first try. Down to seven. Marge and I proceeded to fill holes or stop leaks on seven holes in the two front tires. I'm betting almost if not all came from those thorn trees. I've put off cutting them down until now. So we've been sawing them off or using the anvil hand cutters to snip off little trees. But there are plenty more places I've put stuff off.

We lay down a 3-feet-wide plastic mulch in our big garden and then plant through this mulch. Got the last two pieces laid down this past week. Relief. Kind of enjoy the work for awhile and then it's just work. Marge has tirelessly worked on getting the three high tunnels clean. They really look good. So I spent time getting lime down and some nitrogen in two of them. I spent one evening tilling one of the tunnels and now it's ready for tomato plants and cucumbers. More relief.

Back on April 7, Marge and I planted some Yukon Gold potatoes in our hill garden. We planted two rows April 7 and two April 8. Pretty neat watching them pop out of the ground. They are such a deep green framed against the dark brown dirt. Encouraging to say the least. One thing we always look forward to is boiled new potatoes with butter. My mouth is starting to water right now.

I have been drinking some Ethiopia and Burundi and Costa Rica coffee that I'd roasted a week or two ago. The Costa Rica was gone, and the Ethiopia almost gone. I did have a couple days of Burundi left, but figured I better roast some green beans. So I roasted about 9 ounces of the Burundi and about 12 ounces of a new bean from Nicaragua. Matter of fact, I'm enjoying a cup of the Nicaragua even as I type. Pretty decent coffee. So I am fixed for coffee for awhile.

I started reading in Genesis 1:1 on the first of the year. My big print Bible has something like 1,800 pages in it. So to read the Bible in one year, that meant I needed to read at least 5 pages a day. Most people who read through the Bible read so many chapters a day or use one of those daily reading Bibles. My way was easier. Five pages a day. So I get behind, and then catch up. I finished Ruth and am in 1 Samuel now. I'm almost afraid to check and see where I am. But honestly I'm good where I'm reading right now. I've been really enjoying it. Usually wake up a little early and then spend some time reading. I read about Ruth and Naomi and Boaz the other day.