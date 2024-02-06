Getting things accomplished

I talked with an elderly relative, Camie, recently. This is a daily priority for me because she lives alone and enjoys my calls. She also requests I call her to make sure she is still alive each day. Camie has endured many heartbreaking tragedies, but she tries to keep as cheerful as possible, seldom complaining. During our telephone conversation, I asked Camie what she had done that day. "Oh, nothing much," she said. "I didn't get anything accomplished." She said this with reservation, as if she was embarrassed. Camie is 93, and she tries to keep up things at her home, with the help of a nearby son-in-law. I said, "You got out of bed and dressed, didn't you?" Camie answered, "yes." That is a chore for her that takes a lot of her time. I went on to mention other things that I knew she had accomplished, without recognizing their importance. She had prepared her coffee, paid some bills, prepared her lunch and dinner, and performed other chores we all take for granted. For Camie, all these feats required extra time and effort, especially for a 93-year-old person who has trouble doing the minutest jobs. By the time I outlined how much I felt she had accomplished, merely keeping up with life, she felt refreshed and like she had accomplished lots. Do we recognize that the mundane, ordinary things we do are purposeful and quite an accomplishment?

What we perceive as effortless and unimportant often takes large chunks of time from our day. Even though we may be forced to stay at home, we are still accomplishing notable things worthy of applauding. Having to fill our days and nights with an unfamiliar routine takes much stamina, emotional energy and creativity. This has been our predicament with the recent brush with Covid-19. The different atmosphere within society has been eye-opening -- forcing us to reach within to find our inner resources. Whether we're a business owner, pastor, employee or homemaker, we've all had to accept the unknown and change our expectations. Life will always be ambiguous.

An accomplishment can consist of whatever we do that has purpose whether we realize its value or not. We can't always choose. Within Christian Scripture, Proverbs 16:9, says, "In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps."