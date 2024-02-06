Getting ready to start growing tomatoes for next season

By Rennie Phillips

Last week we looked at getting onion seeds planted this month. This will give them time to germinate and then grow large enough to transplant in March or April. Onions plants are pretty tough when it comes to frost, so they are OK to plant early. One other plant that I start early is early tomatoes.

Last year I started my first tomato plants in the middle of January. They worked out OK, but they were a little root bound when I got them planted. So my plan this year is to plant them the third week in January. My favorite early tomato is stupice. There are a number of early tomatoes, but I don't believe any of them hold a candle when compared to stupice.

Stupice is an open-pollinated tomato, so you can save your own seed from tomatoes you grow. Stupice is one of four varieties that came from Czechoslovakia. Milan Sodomka was credited for sending them here to the U.S. The plants don't get real tall, so you can stake them or allow them to grow up a tomato planter. The tallest ones I grew last summer were maybe 4 feet.

The leafs on the plants resemble those of potato plants. Since stupice is an indeterminate, it will put on tomatoes throughout the summer. I picked my first stupice tomato in my outside garden May 11, and those same plants were still producing tomatoes when they frosted near the end of October. We picked the first stupice tomato from one of the high tunnels May 4. The plant produces tomatoes from about 55 to 65 days after being transplanted, which is really quick. The tomatoes are not real big, most being from about 1 to 2 inches. The flavor is outstanding for an early tomato. All one needs to do is take one bite of these little red jewels to fall in love with them.

I start my tomatoes in seed-starter mix or a mix of seed starter and potting soil in 5 x 5-inch plastic trays. I mix the two at about a 50-50 ratio. It's easier to dampen the starter before placing in the tray. I then scatter 25 to 40 seeds, then cover them with a thin layer of seed-starter mix. I take an empty water bottle and burn pin-size holes in the lid to make a waterer. I use this to dampen the thin layer of seed-starter mix. The starter trays then go into a bigger tray, and then I cover it all with plastic to raise the humidity. As long as the starter is damp you are good to go. Don't get the starter too wet.