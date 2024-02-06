Getting ready for grilling season

Memorial Day weekend is sometimes referred to as the unofficial start to summer. And for many people that includes barbecue dinners and cookouts with friends and family.
I have so many wonderful memories of my parents cooking hamburgers and pork steaks for a crowd of people. We never really knew how many were coming, but there was always plenty to go around, and they were always so happy to have company come.
I am sharing some recipes with you today for main dishes, marinades and dry rubs recipes to help prepare those main dishes. After you look through all of those recipes, I included a good baked bean recipe at the very end, that I think you will really enjoy.
This recipe was developed over the last five years, and when you use it you will become famous among those who dine with you.
Place the soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, basil, parsley and pepper in a blender. Add hot pepper sauce and garlic, if desired. Blend on high speed for 30 seconds until thoroughly mixed.
Pour marinade over desired type of meat. Cover, and refrigerate for up to eight hours. Cook meat as desired.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/143809/best-steak-marinade-in-existence/?utm_medium=browser&utm_source=allrecipes.com&utm_content=20220519&utm_campaign=2136010
Brown Sugar Pork Chops are so flavorful and delicious. Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or weekend cookout and a surefire hit with the entire family.
Prepare a grill fire to 350 degrees with hickory or oak for smoke flavor.
Drizzle pork chops with olive oil and sprinkle with dry rub on both sides, pressing the rub down into the pork.
Cook over indirect heat with the lid closed about seven minutes.
Flip pork chops and continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees with a digital thermometer.
Remove pork chops from the grill to a serving platter and allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.
Notes: Store leftover pork chops wrapped in plastic wrap up to three days in refrigerator. Reheat with a few tablespoons of water in a skillet over medium heat. Cover and cook three to five minutes, flip and cook until heated through.
Source: www.outgrilling.com/brown-sugar-pork-chops/?fbclid=IwAR1hXxj10i7Ra2VIvVwIKEZBBbSOIl40_UndVTl2eijOJNLn9v5XZ1RAZmY
Grilled pineapple chicken skewers with a sweet and tangy Polynesian glaze are a perfect for an easy family dinner option or for serving at your next cookout.
In a small saucepan, whisk together pineapple juice, water, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, cornstarch, soy sauce, and brown sugar until smooth and well combined.
Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until the sauce thickens. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
While the sauce is cooling, prepare ingredients for the skewers. Cut chicken thighs into 2-3 inch cubes. Chop the onion and bell pepper into thick pieces that will easily slide onto the skewers without breaking.
Assemble skewers by threading pieces of onion, peppers, chicken, and pineapple onto your skewers.
Place skewers on grill over medium heat. Cook until the chicken is done in the center. Baste the skewers with the prepared Polynesian sauce on both sides as you turn them to cook all sides evenly.
Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/chicken-skewers/?fbclid=IwAR39kFl4lpJkMbQ5atY5Dar14sgsjh_BxgGkEGrt-uUzUc8b3WdwtaBlHg8
Ranch Burgers are seriously the best burger recipe ever. Ground beef, ranch, Dale's seasoning, bacon and fried onions in the burgers! This is a great "go-to" burger recipe.
Mix all ingredients together and form into 3 patties.
Grill until desired doneness.
Notes: Can assemble burgers ahead of time and refrigerate or freeze for later.
Source: www.plainchicken.com/burgers/?fbclid=IwAR0z7MSJdaQWtR6jSjiTv8Lp3x92FU4X8dWQ8BbXKoNkEndwymIQHaRbKLA
The Best Grilled Shrimp is the perfect weeknight meal because it is super quick, full of flavor, and so easy to make! Everyone will absolutely love and devour it!!
Salt and pepper the shrimp. In a medium sized bowl combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, Italian seasoning, lemon juice, soy sauce, Dijon Mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Add the shrimp and let marinate for at least one hour or overnight.
Preheat grill to medium high heat. Thread the shrimp on the skewers. Place on the grill. Grill on each side for about two minutes or until no longer pink.
Source: www.therecipecritic.com/grilled-shrimp/
Steak and Potato Kabobs are a great dinner to make on the grill that the entire family will love. Just a few simple ingredients that you can prep ahead of time to make this quick and delicious meal.
Prepare a grill fire to about 350 degrees with hickory or oak for smoke flavor.
Wash potatoes and place in a pan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook for about 10 minutes or just until tender enough to pierce with a fork. Drain and set aside.
Cut onions into bite size pieces and slice potatoes in half. Place in a bowl and drizzle with 3 tablespoons olive oil, mix to coat. Season potatoes and onions with 2 tablespoons of dry rub, mixing well.
Cut steak into 1 1/2 - 2 inch cubes drizzle with remaining olive oil and season with remaining dry rub.
Thread steak, potatoes and onions onto skewers. Cook over indirect heat with the grill closed about 10 minutes.
Do not turn the kabobs. Check internal temperature of steak with a digital thermometer and cook until desired doneness is reached. We cooked ours to about 140 degrees for medium.
Remove from grill and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Notes: Internal Temperature for Steak:
Rare: 130 degrees, Medium Rare: 140 degrees, Medium: 155 degrees, Well Done: 165 degrees.
Store leftovers in an airtight container up to 4 days. Remove from skewers to reheat. Place in a skillet with 2 tablespoons water. Cover and heat over medium for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Source: www.outgrilling.com/steak-and-potato-kabobs/
The Best Dry Rub for grilling steaks, ribs, chicken or pork chops. A super simple mixture of brown sugar, garlic and spices that will take your meals on the grill to the next level of delicious.
Mix brown sugar with garlic, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, dry mustard and red pepper flakes.
Store in an airtight container up to 1 month.
Mix well to loosen brown sugar before use.
Note: Recipe can be doubled or halved as needed.
Source: www.outgrilling.com/best-dry-rub/
Amazing grilled chicken wings marinated overnight in lemon pepper easy marinade.
Lemon Pepper Marinade:
Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, pepper, vinegar, oil, and salt in a gallon size zip-lock bag. Close and shake to mix.
Add chicken wings and drumettes to the bag. Push out most of the air and close the bag. Spread the marinade and wings evenly in the bag. Place it on a large plate and refrigerate overnight.
Set the coals to the lowest level, farthest away from the grilling surface so that the outside of the wings don't cook too fast. Get the grill temperature to about 350 degrees.
Grease the veggie basket with some cooking spray and place wings on it. Spread them out in one even layer.
Cook wings with the grill lid closed but check often to rotate and flip the wings to ensure even cooking.
Depending on thickness of the wings and drumettes, they should take about 20-25 minutes to cook. The very small drumettes will be ready faster, so take them off or move the off the coal side.
Note: if you wish, save the marinade after the wings are done and bring to a boil and simmer it for a few minutes. Use the cooked marinade as dipping sauce for the wings.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/lemon-pepper-grilled-chicken-wings/
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until mixture combines, or simply place ingredients in a large mason jar and give it a good shake.
When ready to use the marinade, first season your meat/fish/vegetables with salt and pepper then pour the marinade over-top. Flip the protein/vegetables occasionally. Grill until done to your liking and serve with the additional boiled marinade if you choose. You can skewer the vegetables if you wish, or toss the vegetables in foil. Leave the top opened (so they don't get all mushy) and grill them — easy cleanup!
Optional add ins: 1 tablespoon minced ginger or Sriracha for heat. For sweetness, add 2 tablespoons honey — remember to watch the meat while grilling since honey may cause a flare-up.
Notes: Beef can sit in the marinade for 12 hours; pork chops, pork roasts, or pork tenderloins up to 6 hours; chicken up to 3 hours; and tuna steaks and vegetables need just 30 minutes.
Source: www.soufflebombay.com/easy-summer-marinade-for-meat-vegetables/?fbclid=IwAR2WdyA6sZg3dLJeOoRcRAYNvKo32r6vE3de_uXxsQKuGZskfA3wuOAmNtA
This Easy Grilled Garlic Chicken Marinade recipe is perfect for a quick dinner using the Better Than Bouillon garlic and chicken to add flavor.
In a bowl mix all ingredients, except the chicken, to make a paste-like constituency with the ingredients.
In a container or a bag cover the chicken with the paste. Be sure to allow the chicken to rest for at least half an hour. You could allow this to marinate overnight. Rebrush and shake around the container of chicken a bit to make sure the chicken is coated.
Rub grill with some oil or nonstick to make sure that the chicken won't stick.
Fire up the grill heat to medium-high heat.
Once grill is at temperature, placed the chicken on the top rack of the grill.
Flip chicken after about 15 minutes and then check for proper doneness. Chicken should be cooked to 165 degrees or hooter before serving.
Source: www.cookeatgo.com/grilled-garlic-chicken-marinade-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0j2-EcGBPiKi0PfT-fiWZxZ71_lVhudv7O0r99ptfxyyLuLB_Rnrp44Zc
A very popular way to cook is campfire foil packets. It's nice to be able to cook your whole meal in one little package and have easy clean-up.
Start with a large sheet of heavy duty aluminum foil and a same size piece of parchment paper. Top parchment paper with a small pat of butter. Add your preferred ingredients. Be sure to seal the edges of your campfire foil packets tightly. Place on campfire or grill turn after 10 minutes and cook an additional 10 minutes. Open packets carefully.
Notes: Supplies: Campfire or Grill Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil Parchment Paper (not necessary, but our preference)
Source: www.midlifehealthyliving.com/sausage-pierogie-campfire-foil-packets/?fbclid=IwAR19z_NvnOlYefQ7g4OWp4Jzp5FrsucmnUWmrxg8WSJuoRdMKBIVuwIHpK0
Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350 degrees to 450 degrees).
Here's how to prepare ham steaks. In a small bowl combine the rub ingredients. Brush both sides of the ham steak with the melted butter and season evenly with the rub, pressing the spices into the meat.
Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the ham steak over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until the surface is nicely browned, 12 to 15 minutes, turning once or twice. Remove from the grill and serve your perfectly grilled ham steaks warm or at room temperature.
Source: www.weber.com/US/en/recipes/pork/southwest-grilled-ham-steaks/weber-6003.html#
Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees.
Fry bacon in large, deep saute pan skillet until bacon has partially cooked and released about 1/4 cup drippings. Remove bacon from pan and drain on paper towels. Add onions and peppers to drippings in pan and saute until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add beans and remaining ingredients bring to a simmer. (If skillet is not large enough, add beans and heat to a simmer then transfer to a large bowl and stir in remaining ingredients).
Pour flavored beans into a greased 13-by 9-inch (or similar size) ovenproof pan. Top with bacon, then bake until beans are bubbly and sauce is the consistency of pancake syrup, about 2 hours. Let stand to thicken slightly and serve.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a9890/the-best-baked-beans-ever/?fbclid=IwAR10KugrDPAP3ZlRfd_SDZ4iuineVX_okhAdxFPCm13Z236_HfoEiMWYsWo
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
