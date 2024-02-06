All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMay 26, 2022

Getting ready for grilling season

Memorial Day weekend is sometimes referred to as the unofficial start to summer. And for many people that includes barbecue dinners and cookouts with friends and family. I have so many wonderful memories of my parents cooking hamburgers and pork steaks for a crowd of people. We never really knew how many were coming, but there was always plenty to go around, and they were always so happy to have company come...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Memorial Day weekend is sometimes referred to as the unofficial start to summer. And for many people that includes barbecue dinners and cookouts with friends and family.

I have so many wonderful memories of my parents cooking hamburgers and pork steaks for a crowd of people. We never really knew how many were coming, but there was always plenty to go around, and they were always so happy to have company come.

I am sharing some recipes with you today for main dishes, marinades and dry rubs recipes to help prepare those main dishes. After you look through all of those recipes, I included a good baked bean recipe at the very end, that I think you will really enjoy.

Best Steak Marinade

This recipe was developed over the last five years, and when you use it you will become famous among those who dine with you.

  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 3 tablespoons dried basil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes
  • 1 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (Optional)
  • 1 teaspoon dried minced garlic (Optional)

Place the soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, basil, parsley and pepper in a blender. Add hot pepper sauce and garlic, if desired. Blend on high speed for 30 seconds until thoroughly mixed.

Pour marinade over desired type of meat. Cover, and refrigerate for up to eight hours. Cook meat as desired.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/143809/best-steak-marinade-in-existence/?utm_medium=browser&utm_source=allrecipes.com&utm_content=20220519&utm_campaign=2136010

Brown Sugar Pork Chops

Brown Sugar Pork Chops are so flavorful and delicious. Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or weekend cookout and a surefire hit with the entire family.

  • 4 boneless pork chops
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/3 cup Best Dry Rub, recipe below

Prepare a grill fire to 350 degrees with hickory or oak for smoke flavor.

Drizzle pork chops with olive oil and sprinkle with dry rub on both sides, pressing the rub down into the pork.

Cook over indirect heat with the lid closed about seven minutes.

Flip pork chops and continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees with a digital thermometer.

Remove pork chops from the grill to a serving platter and allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.

Notes: Store leftover pork chops wrapped in plastic wrap up to three days in refrigerator. Reheat with a few tablespoons of water in a skillet over medium heat. Cover and cook three to five minutes, flip and cook until heated through.

Source: www.outgrilling.com/brown-sugar-pork-chops/?fbclid=IwAR1hXxj10i7Ra2VIvVwIKEZBBbSOIl40_UndVTl2eijOJNLn9v5XZ1RAZmY

Pineapple Chicken Skewers

Grilled pineapple chicken skewers with a sweet and tangy Polynesian glaze are a perfect for an easy family dinner option or for serving at your next cookout.

  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 onion
  • 1 yellow bell pepper
  • 1 orange bell pepper
  • Fresh pineapple chunks
  • Wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

In a small saucepan, whisk together pineapple juice, water, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, cornstarch, soy sauce, and brown sugar until smooth and well combined.

Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until the sauce thickens. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

While the sauce is cooling, prepare ingredients for the skewers. Cut chicken thighs into 2-3 inch cubes. Chop the onion and bell pepper into thick pieces that will easily slide onto the skewers without breaking.

Assemble skewers by threading pieces of onion, peppers, chicken, and pineapple onto your skewers.

Place skewers on grill over medium heat. Cook until the chicken is done in the center. Baste the skewers with the prepared Polynesian sauce on both sides as you turn them to cook all sides evenly.

Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/chicken-skewers/?fbclid=IwAR39kFl4lpJkMbQ5atY5Dar14sgsjh_BxgGkEGrt-uUzUc8b3WdwtaBlHg8

Easy Ranch Burgers

Ranch Burgers are seriously the best burger recipe ever. Ground beef, ranch, Dale's seasoning, bacon and fried onions in the burgers! This is a great "go-to" burger recipe.

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 4 teaspoons Dale's Steak Seasoning
  • 1/2 cup French's French Fried Onions, crushed
  • 1/3 pound bacon, cooked and chopped

Mix all ingredients together and form into 3 patties.

Grill until desired doneness.

Notes: Can assemble burgers ahead of time and refrigerate or freeze for later.

Source: www.plainchicken.com/burgers/?fbclid=IwAR0z7MSJdaQWtR6jSjiTv8Lp3x92FU4X8dWQ8BbXKoNkEndwymIQHaRbKLA

Best Grilled Shrimp

The Best Grilled Shrimp is the perfect weeknight meal because it is super quick, full of flavor, and so easy to make! Everyone will absolutely love and devour it!!

  • 1 pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper the shrimp. In a medium sized bowl combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, Italian seasoning, lemon juice, soy sauce, Dijon Mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Add the shrimp and let marinate for at least one hour or overnight.

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Thread the shrimp on the skewers. Place on the grill. Grill on each side for about two minutes or until no longer pink.

Source: www.therecipecritic.com/grilled-shrimp/

Brown Sugar Pork Chops

Brown Sugar Pork Chops are so flavorful and delicious. Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or weekend cookout and a surefire hit with the entire family.

  • 4 boneless pork chops
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/3 cup Best Dry Rub, recipe below

Prepare a grill fire to 350 degrees with hickory or oak for smoke flavor.

Drizzle pork chops with olive oil and sprinkle with dry rub on both sides, pressing the rub down into the pork.

Cook over indirect heat with the lid closed about 7 minutes.

Flip pork chops and continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees with a digital thermometer.

Remove pork chops from the grill to a serving platter and allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.

Notes: Store leftover pork chops wrapped in plastic wrap up to 3 days in refrigerator. Reheat with a few tablespoons of water in a skillet over medium heat. Cover and cook 3- 5 minutes, flip and cook until heated through.

Source: www.outgrilling.com/brown-sugar-pork-chops/?fbclid=IwAR1hXxj10i7Ra2VIvVwIKEZBBbSOIl40_UndVTl2eijOJNLn9v5XZ1RAZmY

Steak and Potato Kabobs

Steak and Potato Kabobs are a great dinner to make on the grill that the entire family will love. Just a few simple ingredients that you can prep ahead of time to make this quick and delicious meal.

  • 1 1/2 pounds sirloin steak
  • 1 pound baby potatoes
  • 1 cup sliced red onion
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 5 tablespoons Best Dry Rub, recipe below

Prepare a grill fire to about 350 degrees with hickory or oak for smoke flavor.

Wash potatoes and place in a pan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook for about 10 minutes or just until tender enough to pierce with a fork. Drain and set aside.

Cut onions into bite size pieces and slice potatoes in half. Place in a bowl and drizzle with 3 tablespoons olive oil, mix to coat. Season potatoes and onions with 2 tablespoons of dry rub, mixing well.

Cut steak into 1 1/2 - 2 inch cubes drizzle with remaining olive oil and season with remaining dry rub.

Thread steak, potatoes and onions onto skewers. Cook over indirect heat with the grill closed about 10 minutes.

Do not turn the kabobs. Check internal temperature of steak with a digital thermometer and cook until desired doneness is reached. We cooked ours to about 140 degrees for medium.

Remove from grill and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Notes: Internal Temperature for Steak:

Rare: 130 degrees, Medium Rare: 140 degrees, Medium: 155 degrees, Well Done: 165 degrees.

Store leftovers in an airtight container up to 4 days. Remove from skewers to reheat. Place in a skillet with 2 tablespoons water. Cover and heat over medium for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Source: www.outgrilling.com/steak-and-potato-kabobs/

Best Dry Rub

The Best Dry Rub for grilling steaks, ribs, chicken or pork chops. A super simple mixture of brown sugar, garlic and spices that will take your meals on the grill to the next level of delicious.

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated garlic
  • 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

Mix brown sugar with garlic, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, dry mustard and red pepper flakes.

Store in an airtight container up to 1 month.

Mix well to loosen brown sugar before use.

Note: Recipe can be doubled or halved as needed.

Source: www.outgrilling.com/best-dry-rub/

Lemon Pepper Grilled Chicken Wings

Amazing grilled chicken wings marinated overnight in lemon pepper easy marinade.

Lemon Pepper Marinade:

  • 5 lemons zest and juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • Salt
  • 4 pounds chicken wings and drummettes

Combine lemon zest, lemon juice, pepper, vinegar, oil, and salt in a gallon size zip-lock bag. Close and shake to mix.

Add chicken wings and drumettes to the bag. Push out most of the air and close the bag. Spread the marinade and wings evenly in the bag. Place it on a large plate and refrigerate overnight.

Set the coals to the lowest level, farthest away from the grilling surface so that the outside of the wings don't cook too fast. Get the grill temperature to about 350 degrees.

Grease the veggie basket with some cooking spray and place wings on it. Spread them out in one even layer.

Cook wings with the grill lid closed but check often to rotate and flip the wings to ensure even cooking.

Depending on thickness of the wings and drumettes, they should take about 20-25 minutes to cook. The very small drumettes will be ready faster, so take them off or move the off the coal side.

Note: if you wish, save the marinade after the wings are done and bring to a boil and simmer it for a few minutes. Use the cooked marinade as dipping sauce for the wings.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/lemon-pepper-grilled-chicken-wings/

Easy Summer Marinade For Meat and Vegetables

Beef can sit in the marinade for 12 hours; pork chops, pork roasts, or pork tenderloins up to 6 hours; chicken up to 3 hours; and tuna steaks and vegetables need just 30 minutes.

  • 1 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sherry
  • 5 cloves garlic minced

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk until mixture combines, or simply place ingredients in a large mason jar and give it a good shake.

When ready to use the marinade, first season your meat/fish/vegetables with salt and pepper then pour the marinade over-top. Flip the protein/vegetables occasionally. Grill until done to your liking and serve with the additional boiled marinade if you choose. You can skewer the vegetables if you wish, or toss the vegetables in foil. Leave the top opened (so they don't get all mushy) and grill them — easy cleanup!

Optional add ins: 1 tablespoon minced ginger or Sriracha for heat. For sweetness, add 2 tablespoons honey — remember to watch the meat while grilling since honey may cause a flare-up.

Notes: Beef can sit in the marinade for 12 hours; pork chops, pork roasts, or pork tenderloins up to 6 hours; chicken up to 3 hours; and tuna steaks and vegetables need just 30 minutes.

Source: www.soufflebombay.com/easy-summer-marinade-for-meat-vegetables/?fbclid=IwAR2WdyA6sZg3dLJeOoRcRAYNvKo32r6vE3de_uXxsQKuGZskfA3wuOAmNtA

Grilled Garlic Chicken Marinade

This Easy Grilled Garlic Chicken Marinade recipe is perfect for a quick dinner using the Better Than Bouillon garlic and chicken to add flavor.

  • 2 chicken breasts or pieces
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Garlic Better than Bouillon
  • 1 tablespoon Chicken Better than Bouillon
  • Splash rice vinegar
  • Pink Himalayan salt
  • Johnny's Seasoning Salt

In a bowl mix all ingredients, except the chicken, to make a paste-like constituency with the ingredients.

In a container or a bag cover the chicken with the paste. Be sure to allow the chicken to rest for at least half an hour. You could allow this to marinate overnight. Rebrush and shake around the container of chicken a bit to make sure the chicken is coated.

Rub grill with some oil or nonstick to make sure that the chicken won't stick.

Fire up the grill heat to medium-high heat.

Once grill is at temperature, placed the chicken on the top rack of the grill.

Flip chicken after about 15 minutes and then check for proper doneness. Chicken should be cooked to 165 degrees or hooter before serving.

Source: www.cookeatgo.com/grilled-garlic-chicken-marinade-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0j2-EcGBPiKi0PfT-fiWZxZ71_lVhudv7O0r99ptfxyyLuLB_Rnrp44Zc

Sausage and Pirogue Foil Packets

A very popular way to cook is campfire foil packets. It's nice to be able to cook your whole meal in one little package and have easy clean-up.

  • 4 Italian Chicken Sausages
  • 4 teaspoons butter
  • 1 cup snap peas
  • 12 pirogues
  • 1 large sweet pepper
  • 1 medium onion

Start with a large sheet of heavy duty aluminum foil and a same size piece of parchment paper. Top parchment paper with a small pat of butter. Add your preferred ingredients. Be sure to seal the edges of your campfire foil packets tightly. Place on campfire or grill turn after 10 minutes and cook an additional 10 minutes. Open packets carefully.

Notes: Supplies: Campfire or Grill Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil Parchment Paper (not necessary, but our preference)

Source: www.midlifehealthyliving.com/sausage-pierogie-campfire-foil-packets/?fbclid=IwAR19z_NvnOlYefQ7g4OWp4Jzp5FrsucmnUWmrxg8WSJuoRdMKBIVuwIHpK0

Southwest Grilled Ham Steak

  • 1 tablespoon pure ground ancho chile
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • 1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 center-cut smoked ham steak, 2 1/2 to 3 pounds and 1 to 2-inches thick
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350 degrees to 450 degrees).

Here's how to prepare ham steaks. In a small bowl combine the rub ingredients. Brush both sides of the ham steak with the melted butter and season evenly with the rub, pressing the spices into the meat.

Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the ham steak over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until the surface is nicely browned, 12 to 15 minutes, turning once or twice. Remove from the grill and serve your perfectly grilled ham steaks warm or at room temperature.

Source: www.weber.com/US/en/recipes/pork/southwest-grilled-ham-steaks/weber-6003.html#

Best Baked Beans

  • 8 slices bacon, halved
  • 1 medium onion, cut into small dice
  • 1/2 medium green pepper, cut into small dice
  • 3 large cans (28 ounces each) pork and beans
  • 3/4 cup barbecue sauce of choice
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup distilled or cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard or 2 tablespoons Dijon

Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees.

Fry bacon in large, deep saute pan skillet until bacon has partially cooked and released about 1/4 cup drippings. Remove bacon from pan and drain on paper towels. Add onions and peppers to drippings in pan and saute until tender, about 5 minutes.

Add beans and remaining ingredients bring to a simmer. (If skillet is not large enough, add beans and heat to a simmer then transfer to a large bowl and stir in remaining ingredients).

Pour flavored beans into a greased 13-by 9-inch (or similar size) ovenproof pan. Top with bacon, then bake until beans are bubbly and sauce is the consistency of pancake syrup, about 2 hours. Let stand to thicken slightly and serve.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a9890/the-best-baked-beans-ever/?fbclid=IwAR10KugrDPAP3ZlRfd_SDZ4iuineVX_okhAdxFPCm13Z236_HfoEiMWYsWo

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy