Getting ready for grilling season

Memorial Day weekend is sometimes referred to as the unofficial start to summer. And for many people that includes barbecue dinners and cookouts with friends and family.

I have so many wonderful memories of my parents cooking hamburgers and pork steaks for a crowd of people. We never really knew how many were coming, but there was always plenty to go around, and they were always so happy to have company come.

I am sharing some recipes with you today for main dishes, marinades and dry rubs recipes to help prepare those main dishes. After you look through all of those recipes, I included a good baked bean recipe at the very end, that I think you will really enjoy.

Best Steak Marinade

This recipe was developed over the last five years, and when you use it you will become famous among those who dine with you.

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons garlic powder

3 tablespoons dried basil

1 1/2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes

1 teaspoon ground white pepper

1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce (Optional)

1 teaspoon dried minced garlic (Optional)

Place the soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, basil, parsley and pepper in a blender. Add hot pepper sauce and garlic, if desired. Blend on high speed for 30 seconds until thoroughly mixed.

Pour marinade over desired type of meat. Cover, and refrigerate for up to eight hours. Cook meat as desired.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/143809/best-steak-marinade-in-existence/?utm_medium=browser&utm_source=allrecipes.com&utm_content=20220519&utm_campaign=2136010

Brown Sugar Pork Chops

Brown Sugar Pork Chops are so flavorful and delicious. Perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or weekend cookout and a surefire hit with the entire family.

4 boneless pork chops

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/3 cup Best Dry Rub, recipe below

Prepare a grill fire to 350 degrees with hickory or oak for smoke flavor.

Drizzle pork chops with olive oil and sprinkle with dry rub on both sides, pressing the rub down into the pork.

Cook over indirect heat with the lid closed about seven minutes.

Flip pork chops and continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees with a digital thermometer.

Remove pork chops from the grill to a serving platter and allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.

Notes: Store leftover pork chops wrapped in plastic wrap up to three days in refrigerator. Reheat with a few tablespoons of water in a skillet over medium heat. Cover and cook three to five minutes, flip and cook until heated through.

Source: www.outgrilling.com/brown-sugar-pork-chops/?fbclid=IwAR1hXxj10i7Ra2VIvVwIKEZBBbSOIl40_UndVTl2eijOJNLn9v5XZ1RAZmY

Pineapple Chicken Skewers

Grilled pineapple chicken skewers with a sweet and tangy Polynesian glaze are a perfect for an easy family dinner option or for serving at your next cookout.

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 onion

1 yellow bell pepper

1 orange bell pepper

Fresh pineapple chunks

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

In a small saucepan, whisk together pineapple juice, water, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, cornstarch, soy sauce, and brown sugar until smooth and well combined.

Heat over medium heat, stirring often, until the sauce thickens. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

While the sauce is cooling, prepare ingredients for the skewers. Cut chicken thighs into 2-3 inch cubes. Chop the onion and bell pepper into thick pieces that will easily slide onto the skewers without breaking.

Assemble skewers by threading pieces of onion, peppers, chicken, and pineapple onto your skewers.

Place skewers on grill over medium heat. Cook until the chicken is done in the center. Baste the skewers with the prepared Polynesian sauce on both sides as you turn them to cook all sides evenly.

Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/chicken-skewers/?fbclid=IwAR39kFl4lpJkMbQ5atY5Dar14sgsjh_BxgGkEGrt-uUzUc8b3WdwtaBlHg8

Easy Ranch Burgers

Ranch Burgers are seriously the best burger recipe ever. Ground beef, ranch, Dale's seasoning, bacon and fried onions in the burgers! This is a great "go-to" burger recipe.

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 teaspoons Dale's Steak Seasoning

1/2 cup French's French Fried Onions, crushed

1/3 pound bacon, cooked and chopped

Mix all ingredients together and form into 3 patties.

Grill until desired doneness.

Notes: Can assemble burgers ahead of time and refrigerate or freeze for later.

Source: www.plainchicken.com/burgers/?fbclid=IwAR0z7MSJdaQWtR6jSjiTv8Lp3x92FU4X8dWQ8BbXKoNkEndwymIQHaRbKLA

Best Grilled Shrimp

The Best Grilled Shrimp is the perfect weeknight meal because it is super quick, full of flavor, and so easy to make! Everyone will absolutely love and devour it!!

1 pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper the shrimp. In a medium sized bowl combine olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, Italian seasoning, lemon juice, soy sauce, Dijon Mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Add the shrimp and let marinate for at least one hour or overnight.

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Thread the shrimp on the skewers. Place on the grill. Grill on each side for about two minutes or until no longer pink.

Source: www.therecipecritic.com/grilled-shrimp/

Steak and Potato Kabobs

Steak and Potato Kabobs are a great dinner to make on the grill that the entire family will love. Just a few simple ingredients that you can prep ahead of time to make this quick and delicious meal.

1 1/2 pounds sirloin steak

1 pound baby potatoes

1 cup sliced red onion

1/3 cup olive oil

5 tablespoons Best Dry Rub, recipe below

Prepare a grill fire to about 350 degrees with hickory or oak for smoke flavor.

Wash potatoes and place in a pan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook for about 10 minutes or just until tender enough to pierce with a fork. Drain and set aside.

Cut onions into bite size pieces and slice potatoes in half. Place in a bowl and drizzle with 3 tablespoons olive oil, mix to coat. Season potatoes and onions with 2 tablespoons of dry rub, mixing well.

Cut steak into 1 1/2 - 2 inch cubes drizzle with remaining olive oil and season with remaining dry rub.

Thread steak, potatoes and onions onto skewers. Cook over indirect heat with the grill closed about 10 minutes.

Do not turn the kabobs. Check internal temperature of steak with a digital thermometer and cook until desired doneness is reached. We cooked ours to about 140 degrees for medium.

Remove from grill and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.