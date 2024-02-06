Getting ready for fruit season

Fresh fruit will be coming in very soon, and the supply will be abundant. At any party, backyard BBQ, family gathering or church social, you can never go wrong with a fresh fruit salad. Almost everyone loves fruit, and the combination of fruits is nearly unlimited.

Today I am sharing a few recipes you might enjoy trying this fresh fruit season. I'm not a watermelon lover, but I couldn't pass up the watermelon salad recipe, as it sounds quite interesting. Enjoy!

Blackberry Margarita Ambrosia

Plump blackberries, sweet pineapple and bright lime bring this Ambrosia-style salad to a new level of flavor for all of your spring and summer dining adventures.

2 cups blackberries

2 cups pineapple tidbits

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup shredded sweetened coconut

1 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped

1 medium lime, zested

1/2 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup lime yogurt

Add blackberries, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, nuts and lime zest to a large mixing bowl and stir gently to avoid bursting the berries.

In a small bowl, mix together the whipped topping and yogurt. Add to your salad. Again, tossing gently.

Top with extra whipped topping and lime zest to garnish.

Savory Watermelon Salad

14 cups watermelon, cubed

1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 cup green onions, chopped

3/4 cup orange juice

5 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon green pepper, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

3/4 cup oil

In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onion; set aside. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, green pepper and seasonings; slowly whisk in oil. Pour over watermelon mixture; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes about 10 servings.

Fruit Salad with Orange-Vanilla Syrup

This fruit salad is so delicious and when the fruit is all gone, you'll be very tempted to just sip on the syrup from the bottom of the bowl.

For the Orange-Vanilla Syrup:

1 cup sugar

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 vanilla bean

Fruit:

4 pints strawberries, hulled and halved

2 pints blueberries

2 cups green grapes, halved

2 cups red grapes, halved

Fresh mint leaves

Place the sugar, 1 cup water, orange zest, juice and vanilla bean in a small pan and stir to dissolve the sugar. Then bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes to thicken. Set aside to cool.

Prepare all the fruit in a large bowl, pour the cooled syrup over the top and toss together. Decorate with mint leaves and chill until ready to serve.

Classic Fruit Salad with Old-Fashioned Century Sauce

Bright and colorful fruit salad is complemented by an old fashioned sauce that changes how you enjoy fruit salad.

2 medium green apples, diced

1 pound strawberries, diced

1 pint blueberries

2 bananas, sliced

1 cup sweetened, shredded coconut

1 cup chopped pecans (or walnuts)

Old Fashioned Century Sauce:

1 cup cream

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

In a small sauce pan, slowly heat cream and sugar on low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Continue to stir frequently as cream heats. When sauce is thin and begins to simmer, remove from heat. Add vanilla. Stir. Allow to cool.

Toss chopped fruit and nuts in a bowl. Pour cooled sauce over the top. Gently toss again. Serve immediately or cool in refrigerator up to 30 minutes.

Apple, Cheese, Celery Salad

Chopped apple, cheddar cheese, celery and walnuts come together to make a simple salad that adds crisp freshness to any meal.

2 medium apples

12 ounces mild cheddar cheese

3-4 ribs celery

1 cup walnuts

1 cup mayonnaise maybe a little less

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Chop apples, cheese and celery into small, bite-size pieces. All should be the same size. Add walnuts.

Mix together mayonnaise and sugar. Stir into salad.

Serve immediately or chill before serving.

Notes: Salad is best when eaten the day it is made.

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

This is the perfect fruit salad for a backyard BBQ or any occasion. There are never any leftovers. This is likely to become your family-favorite fruit salad recipe, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier is allowed to rest for 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before it is served.

For the sauce:

2/3 cup fresh orange juice

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Fruit:

2 cups cubed fresh pineapple

2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced

3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

3 bananas, sliced

2 oranges, peeled and sectioned

1 cup seedless grapes

2 cups blueberries

Bring orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, orange zest, and lemon zest to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract. Set aside to cool.

Layer the fruit in a large, clear glass bowl in this order: pineapple, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bananas, oranges, grapes, and blueberries. Pour the cooled sauce over the fruit. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours before serving.