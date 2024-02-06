Getting ready for fruit season

Fresh fruit will be coming in very soon, and the supply will be abundant. At any party, backyard BBQ, family gathering or church social, you can never go wrong with a fresh fruit salad. Almost everyone loves fruit, and the combination of fruits is nearly unlimited.
Today I am sharing a few recipes you might enjoy trying this fresh fruit season. I'm not a watermelon lover, but I couldn't pass up the watermelon salad recipe, as it sounds quite interesting. Enjoy!
Plump blackberries, sweet pineapple and bright lime bring this Ambrosia-style salad to a new level of flavor for all of your spring and summer dining adventures.
Add blackberries, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, nuts and lime zest to a large mixing bowl and stir gently to avoid bursting the berries.
In a small bowl, mix together the whipped topping and yogurt. Add to your salad. Again, tossing gently.
Top with extra whipped topping and lime zest to garnish.
In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onion; set aside. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, green pepper and seasonings; slowly whisk in oil. Pour over watermelon mixture; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes about 10 servings.
This fruit salad is so delicious and when the fruit is all gone, you'll be very tempted to just sip on the syrup from the bottom of the bowl.
For the Orange-Vanilla Syrup:
Fruit:
Place the sugar, 1 cup water, orange zest, juice and vanilla bean in a small pan and stir to dissolve the sugar. Then bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes to thicken. Set aside to cool.
Prepare all the fruit in a large bowl, pour the cooled syrup over the top and toss together. Decorate with mint leaves and chill until ready to serve.
Bright and colorful fruit salad is complemented by an old fashioned sauce that changes how you enjoy fruit salad.
Old Fashioned Century Sauce:
In a small sauce pan, slowly heat cream and sugar on low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Continue to stir frequently as cream heats. When sauce is thin and begins to simmer, remove from heat. Add vanilla. Stir. Allow to cool.
Toss chopped fruit and nuts in a bowl. Pour cooled sauce over the top. Gently toss again. Serve immediately or cool in refrigerator up to 30 minutes.
Chopped apple, cheddar cheese, celery and walnuts come together to make a simple salad that adds crisp freshness to any meal.
Chop apples, cheese and celery into small, bite-size pieces. All should be the same size. Add walnuts.
Mix together mayonnaise and sugar. Stir into salad.
Serve immediately or chill before serving.
Notes: Salad is best when eaten the day it is made.
This is the perfect fruit salad for a backyard BBQ or any occasion. There are never any leftovers. This is likely to become your family-favorite fruit salad recipe, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier is allowed to rest for 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before it is served.
For the sauce:
Fruit:
Bring orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, orange zest, and lemon zest to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract. Set aside to cool.
Layer the fruit in a large, clear glass bowl in this order: pineapple, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bananas, oranges, grapes, and blueberries. Pour the cooled sauce over the fruit. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours before serving.
This Vanilla Pudding Fruit Salad is made with your favorite vanilla pudding mix, fruit juice and mixed fruit. It's a summer dessert you're going to want to make over and over again.
Pour vanilla pudding mix into a medium bowl. Add in one cup of the juice from the pineapples and one cup of juice from the peaches. Whisk until smooth. In a large bowl, add the pineapple chunks, peaches, strawberries and blackberries. Pour pudding mixture over fruit and stir well. Place into the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight. Slice bananas and add them before servings.
Whisk together gelatin and boiling water in a large mixing bowl or 8 cup measuring cup until the gelatin is dissolved.
Add 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple, drained (do not use fresh pineapple), sliced bananas, frozen strawberries, and pecans. Mix well.
Pour 1/2 of mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Put in refrigerator to set for 20-30 minutes. Set aside rest of gelatin, but do not chill.
When first layer is set, top with sour cream.
Add rest of gelatin, smooth out toward to the edges to complete the top layer.
Chill in refrigerator 2 hours to overnight before slicing and serving.
Fruit salad with bright citrus honey dressing.
Servings: 20
Wash grapes and blueberries. Set aside to drain.
Place all fruit in a large tin foil baking pan and set aside.
In a medium size bowl, whisk together orange juice, honey and cinnamon until thoroughly combined. Pour dressing over fruit and gently toss with large spoon. Cover fruit with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator or cooler until ready to serve.
In a double boiler over medium heat, cook and stir eggs, sugar and vinegar until mixture is thickened and reaches 160 degrees. Remove from the heat; stir in butter. Cool.
In a large serving bowl, combine grapes, marshmallows, pineapple, oranges and bananas; add cooled dressing and stir to coat. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, fold in whipped cream and pecans.
Wash the fruit well and place it on paper towels to dry completely. Hull and slice the strawberries. Combine the fruit in a large bowl and pour the peach pie filling over. Stir gently to combine. Refrigerate for about an hour and serve chilled.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla until blended. Add grapes and toss to coat.
Transfer to a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans just before serving.
Notes: Thick and tangy Greek yogurt stands in beautifully for sour cream and lightens things up. Mix in chopped candy bars. Crunchy Snickers and Heath bars play particularly well with the juicy grapes.
Combine fruit in a large bowl; stir in sour cream until coated. Fold in marshmallows and coconut; cover and chill overnight.
Combine cream cheese and condensed milk in a bowl; blend with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add reserved fruit cocktail juice; blend well. Fold in remaining ingredients with a spoon; stir to coat. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.
For the dressing:
For the salad:
In a small bowl whisk together honey, orange juice, and lemon zest. Add fruit to a large bowl and pour over dressing, tossing gently to combine. Chill until ready to serve.
Until next time, happy cooking.
