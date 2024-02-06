All sections
FeaturesApril 25, 2019

Getting ready for fruit season

Fresh fruit will be coming in very soon, and the supply will be abundant. At any party, backyard BBQ, family gathering or church social, you can never go wrong with a fresh fruit salad. Almost everyone loves fruit, and the combination of fruits is nearly unlimited...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Fresh fruit will be coming in very soon, and the supply will be abundant. At any party, backyard BBQ, family gathering or church social, you can never go wrong with a fresh fruit salad. Almost everyone loves fruit, and the combination of fruits is nearly unlimited.

Today I am sharing a few recipes you might enjoy trying this fresh fruit season. I'm not a watermelon lover, but I couldn't pass up the watermelon salad recipe, as it sounds quite interesting. Enjoy!

Blackberry Margarita Ambrosia

Plump blackberries, sweet pineapple and bright lime bring this Ambrosia-style salad to a new level of flavor for all of your spring and summer dining adventures.

  • 2 cups blackberries
  • 2 cups pineapple tidbits
  • 2 cups mini marshmallows
  • 1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
  • 1 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped
  • 1 medium lime, zested
  • 1/2 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1/2 cup lime yogurt

Add blackberries, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, nuts and lime zest to a large mixing bowl and stir gently to avoid bursting the berries.

In a small bowl, mix together the whipped topping and yogurt. Add to your salad. Again, tossing gently.

Top with extra whipped topping and lime zest to garnish.

Savory Watermelon Salad

  • 14 cups watermelon, cubed
  • 1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 cup green onions, chopped
  • 3/4 cup orange juice
  • 5 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon green pepper, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 3/4 cup oil

In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onion; set aside. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, green pepper and seasonings; slowly whisk in oil. Pour over watermelon mixture; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes about 10 servings.

Fruit Salad with Orange-Vanilla Syrup

This fruit salad is so delicious and when the fruit is all gone, you'll be very tempted to just sip on the syrup from the bottom of the bowl.

For the Orange-Vanilla Syrup:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • Zest and juice of 1 orange
  • 1 vanilla bean

Fruit:

  • 4 pints strawberries, hulled and halved
  • 2 pints blueberries
  • 2 cups green grapes, halved
  • 2 cups red grapes, halved
  • Fresh mint leaves

Place the sugar, 1 cup water, orange zest, juice and vanilla bean in a small pan and stir to dissolve the sugar. Then bring to a boil. Turn the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes to thicken. Set aside to cool.

Prepare all the fruit in a large bowl, pour the cooled syrup over the top and toss together. Decorate with mint leaves and chill until ready to serve.

Classic Fruit Salad with Old-Fashioned Century Sauce

Bright and colorful fruit salad is complemented by an old fashioned sauce that changes how you enjoy fruit salad.

  • 2 medium green apples, diced
  • 1 pound strawberries, diced
  • 1 pint blueberries
  • 2 bananas, sliced
  • 1 cup sweetened, shredded coconut
  • 1 cup chopped pecans (or walnuts)

Old Fashioned Century Sauce:

  • 1 cup cream
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

In a small sauce pan, slowly heat cream and sugar on low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Continue to stir frequently as cream heats. When sauce is thin and begins to simmer, remove from heat. Add vanilla. Stir. Allow to cool.

Toss chopped fruit and nuts in a bowl. Pour cooled sauce over the top. Gently toss again. Serve immediately or cool in refrigerator up to 30 minutes.

Apple, Cheese, Celery Salad

Chopped apple, cheddar cheese, celery and walnuts come together to make a simple salad that adds crisp freshness to any meal.

  • 2 medium apples
  • 12 ounces mild cheddar cheese
  • 3-4 ribs celery
  • 1 cup walnuts
  • 1 cup mayonnaise maybe a little less
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar

Chop apples, cheese and celery into small, bite-size pieces. All should be the same size. Add walnuts.

Mix together mayonnaise and sugar. Stir into salad.

Serve immediately or chill before serving.

Notes: Salad is best when eaten the day it is made.

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

This is the perfect fruit salad for a backyard BBQ or any occasion. There are never any leftovers. This is likely to become your family-favorite fruit salad recipe, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier is allowed to rest for 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before it is served.

For the sauce:

  • 2/3 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Fruit:

  • 2 cups cubed fresh pineapple
  • 2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced
  • 3 bananas, sliced
  • 2 oranges, peeled and sectioned
  • 1 cup seedless grapes
  • 2 cups blueberries

Bring orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, orange zest, and lemon zest to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract. Set aside to cool.

Layer the fruit in a large, clear glass bowl in this order: pineapple, strawberries, kiwi fruit, bananas, oranges, grapes, and blueberries. Pour the cooled sauce over the fruit. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours before serving.

Vanilla Pudding Fruit Salad

This Vanilla Pudding Fruit Salad is made with your favorite vanilla pudding mix, fruit juice and mixed fruit. It's a summer dessert you're going to want to make over and over again.

  • 1 (5.1ounce) box instant vanilla pudding
  • 1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chucks in juice
  • 1 (29 ounce) large can peaches in juice
  • 1 (14 ounce) bag frozen strawberries
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh blackberries
  • 2 bananas

Pour vanilla pudding mix into a medium bowl. Add in one cup of the juice from the pineapples and one cup of juice from the peaches. Whisk until smooth. In a large bowl, add the pineapple chunks, peaches, strawberries and blackberries. Pour pudding mixture over fruit and stir well. Place into the refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight. Slice bananas and add them before servings.

Strawberry Gelatin Salad

  • 6 ounces strawberry gelatin
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 20 ounces frozen strawberries
  • 20 ounces crushed pineapple, drained
  • 3 medium bananas, sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 16 ounces sour cream

Whisk together gelatin and boiling water in a large mixing bowl or 8 cup measuring cup until the gelatin is dissolved.

Add 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple, drained (do not use fresh pineapple), sliced bananas, frozen strawberries, and pecans. Mix well.

Pour 1/2 of mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Put in refrigerator to set for 20-30 minutes. Set aside rest of gelatin, but do not chill.

When first layer is set, top with sour cream.

Add rest of gelatin, smooth out toward to the edges to complete the top layer.

Chill in refrigerator 2 hours to overnight before slicing and serving.

Fruit Salad For A Crowd with Citrus Honey Dressing

Fruit salad with bright citrus honey dressing.

Servings: 20

  • 3 cups red seedless grapes
  • 3 cups green seedless grapes
  • 2 cups cubed pineapple
  • 2 cups cubed cantaloupe
  • 3 cups quartered strawberries, washed with caps removed
  • 2 pints blueberries
  • 1 and 1/2 cups orange juice
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons cinnamon

Wash grapes and blueberries. Set aside to drain.

Place all fruit in a large tin foil baking pan and set aside.

In a medium size bowl, whisk together orange juice, honey and cinnamon until thoroughly combined. Pour dressing over fruit and gently toss with large spoon. Cover fruit with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator or cooler until ready to serve.

Overnight Fruit Salad

  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 cups green grapes
  • 2 cups miniature marshmallows
  • 1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks, drained
  • 1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
  • 2 medium firm bananas, sliced
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

In a double boiler over medium heat, cook and stir eggs, sugar and vinegar until mixture is thickened and reaches 160 degrees. Remove from the heat; stir in butter. Cool.

In a large serving bowl, combine grapes, marshmallows, pineapple, oranges and bananas; add cooled dressing and stir to coat. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, fold in whipped cream and pecans.

Secret Ingredient Fruit Salad

  • 1 pint blueberries, about 2 cups
  • 1 pound strawberries
  • 1 pound seedless green grapes, about 3 cups
  • 1 (21-ounce) can peach pie filling

Wash the fruit well and place it on paper towels to dry completely. Hull and slice the strawberries. Combine the fruit in a large bowl and pour the peach pie filling over. Stir gently to combine. Refrigerate for about an hour and serve chilled.

Classic Grape Salad

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 pounds seedless red grapes
  • 2 pounds seedless green grapes
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons chopped pecans

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla until blended. Add grapes and toss to coat.

Transfer to a serving bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans just before serving.

Notes: Thick and tangy Greek yogurt stands in beautifully for sour cream and lightens things up. Mix in chopped candy bars. Crunchy Snickers and Heath bars play particularly well with the juicy grapes.

Rainbow Ambrosia

  • 1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained
  • 1 (14-1/2 ounce) jar maraschino cherries, drained
  • 1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1 (8-ounce) container sour cream
  • 1 (10-1/2 ounce) package pastel mini marshmallows
  • 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut

Combine fruit in a large bowl; stir in sour cream until coated. Fold in marshmallows and coconut; cover and chill overnight.

Creamy Fruit Cocktail Salad

  • 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 to 1 cup sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 (15-1/4 ounce) cans fruit cocktail, drained and juice reserved
  • 3 tablespoons maraschino cherries, halved
  • 1 banana, sliced

Combine cream cheese and condensed milk in a bowl; blend with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add reserved fruit cocktail juice; blend well. Fold in remaining ingredients with a spoon; stir to coat. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

Citrus-Honey Fruit Salad

For the dressing:

  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • Zest of 1 lemon

For the salad:

  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered
  • 6 ounces blueberries
  • 6 ounces raspberries
  • 3 kiwis, peeled and sliced
  • 1 orange, peeled and wedges cut in half
  • 2 apples, peeled and chopped
  • 1 mango, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cups grapes

In a small bowl whisk together honey, orange juice, and lemon zest. Add fruit to a large bowl and pour over dressing, tossing gently to combine. Chill until ready to serve.

Until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
