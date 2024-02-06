Getting ready for frost

We have never had good luck growing carrots, but now is a good time to plant fall and winter carrots. Also some winter radishes and such. If you haven't planted your turnips, I'd get them planted. We planted ours about the first or second week in August. Some of them are three or four inches tall. Won't be long till the greens will be big enough to eat. They can winter over here in Missouri. If you want, scatter some straw on them when the temps get below freezing. I've never done this, but I bet it would work. My brother digs some of his radishes and turnips and stores them in sand on his porch. He says they are good clear up to spring. When we planted our turnips, we also mixed in some deacon seed, some beet seed, lettuce seed and some hybrid turnip seed. It will be interesting to see what comes up. A couple years ago I did the same thing and got a good stand of beets. We did this on our hill garden which is about half an acre or more.

A few thoughts about growing tomatoes in our area. We had so much rain and with the humidity and dew point being so high, most of the tomatoes were a failure this summer. Somehow you have to be able to control the amount of moisture around the tomato plants. We planted a few in our hill garden, but we planted them through a real thin layer of plastic. This plastic was a yard wide so with say 6 inches covered with soil on each side there was at least 24 inches exposed. This prevented all the rain water getting into the soil around the tomato plant. The only issue we had was being able to water the plant under the plastic. I used a low pressure dipper line. The kit to get started with this dripper system is about $180, which is sizable for a small home garden. The only other alternative would be to somehow bury the end of a two liter soda bottle by the tomato plant and fill it. We are growing a special tomato plant this way this summer. It is called an Ivan Tomato. It has done very well considering everything. Tastes pretty good as well.

If your memory is like mine by next spring you will have forgotten what you intended to change in your 2020 garden. Take a few minutes to jot down some of your successes and failures. Maybe jot down what you intend to plant next year. I make a list of plants I want to plant next year and store it in the computer. This year when we planted our veggies, I made notes in the note section of my phone so I've been able to go to these notes and jot how they did and which ones we want to plant next summer. We are also making a list of items we want to cut back on or quit growing. Our plans are to have a much smaller garden next summer. Don't forget to get your soil tested. That's the best way to know what fertilizer to add to your garden to get it ready for next summer.

Coffee update

It has been so hot this summer, coffee doesn't seem as appealing by the end of the day as it does in cooler weather. The past week or so with the cooler temps I've been enjoying a cup of coffee towards evening. Been sitting out by the picnic table. If there weren't as many bugs, I'd enjoy it even more. I've been enjoying coffee from Ethiopia here recently, and it's an enjoyable cup to drink. About every six or seven days I have to roast up a new batch of coffee or I'll be without. That's on my agenda for this morning. I need to roast some green beans.